OBI-WAN KENOBI Will Utilise Visual Effects Technology From THE MANDALORIAN Confirms Ewan McGregor

In a new interview, Ewan McGregor has confirmed that the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ will make use of the same visual effects technology from The Mandalorian . Read on for details...

Despite some big creative changes behind the scenes, Obi-Wan Kenobi remains on track for a debut on Disney+ in the not too distant future, and star Ewan McGregor has now confirmed that when the show starts shooting next year, it will be with the same VFX technology used in The Mandalorian.

"The Volume" has been fully explored in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and projects real-time environments on screen which move along with the camera similar to Virtual Reality technology.

That's meant The Mandalorian's cast and crew haven't had to travel the globe, and will save Obi-Wan Kenobi from heading to countries like Dubai and Tunisia to recreate Tatooine as we catch up with the Jedi Master in the years following the events of 2015's Revenge of the Sith.

"I think I am going to enjoy it much more," McGregor started. "[The prequels] were all blue screen and green screen and it was hard to imagine, but nowadays I think things have moved on so much, and I think a lot of what you see is gonna be what we see on the set. I don’t know if you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian series, but they employ that incredible screen."

"It’s pretty amazing. It makes you feel like you’re in the place, it’s going to feel realer for us as actors," he continued. "And I think we’ll be using some of that technology on our show."

With The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow in charge of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show has someone with experience of "The Volume" behind the camera, and that's definitely good news. This also gives us an idea of what the series will look like, and it's likely this technology will become the norm for these Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ moving forward.

What do you guys think?