RUMOR MILL: Darth Vader Will Reportedly Also Appear In Disney+'s OBI-WAN KENOBI TV Series

A recent edition of "Rumor Mill" here on CBM revealed that Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker may appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi , and a new report doing the rounds today says that we'll also see Darth Vader!

Is another iconic Star Wars character being lined up for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+?

According to a report shared by Full Circle Cinema, rumor has it Darth Vader will also be making an appearance. This news comes days after it was claimed that Hayden Christensen has signed on for a lead recurring role as Anakin Skywalker in the show. How large of a role the Sith Lord will play isn't addressed, though a cameo appearance of some sort was to be expected.

By the time we caught up with "Ben Kenobi" in A New Hope, he was well-aware of Darth Vader's existence, so something must have happened during the years he was isolated on Tatooine to facilitate that.

A face-to-face confrontation is doubtful, but Kenobi could see Vader from a distance or in a vision of some sort. The villain certainly isn't the first classic Star Wars character to be rumoured for the show, as a young Luke Skywalker and older Jar Jar Binks have both also been mentioned.

Deborah Chow is directing Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Army Of The Dead scribe, Joby Harold, wrote the latest version of the series after Lucasfilm decided to go back to the drawing board last year.

