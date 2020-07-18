RUMOR MILL: Disney+'s OBI-WAN KENOBI Series Could Include Flashbacks To THE CLONE WARS

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been through quite a few creative shakeups, but the latest rumor about the Disney+ TV series indicates that the series will feature flashbacks to the events of the Clone Wars!

Work is continuing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, but a lot of rumors about the Disney+ TV series have been circulating over the past week or so. Thus far, we've heard that Hayden Christensen will appear as Anakin Skywalker, while it was later claimed that the Sith Lord Darth Vader will also show up.

Joby Harold is the latest writer to take a crack at the show, and The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow remains attached to direct the entire series (which will incorporate technology from that series).

Kessel Run Transmissions is the latest to weigh in with some news about Obi-Wan Kenobi, and after being the first to reveal that Ashoka Tano will show up in season 2 of The Mandalorian, they now reveal, "Last year when the Kenobi series was officially announced my source told me two things. One, that Ahsoka was going to be cast in The Mandalorian, and that Clone Wars flashbacks were going to be featured in Kenobi."

That would tie Obi-Wan Kenobi into The Clone Wars animated series, and could explain Christensen's return. It's unclear whether we would get a live-action version of moments seen in that show or an exchange between the two former friends which informs what happens in Kenobi's show.

Most fans, though, will just be happy to see Ewan McGregor wearing that awesome armoured suit!

Click HERE for more Obi-Wan Kenobi news from CBM!