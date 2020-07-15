RUMOR MILL: Hayden Christensen Will Reportedly Play A Key Role In Disney+ OBI-WAN KENOBI TV Series

There have been rumblings about this for a while, but yet another rumour is doing the rounds today which claims that Hayden Christensen will have a big role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to believe rumours which don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Ever since Hayden Christensen made a surprise appearance during last year's Star Wars Celebration, speculation has run rampant about a possible return as Anakin Skywalker. His voice could be heard in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he didn't make a physical appearance despite rumours of a number of Force Ghosts showing up during the movie's final battle.

Now, LRM Online is the latest site to claims that Christensen will play a role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series coming to Disney+. Apparently, the deal is done, and the plan was for it to be announced at this year's Star Wars Celebration (which was recently cancelled due to COVID-19).

The site notes that the Star Wars prequels actor has been "casted" as a regular in the show, meaning he will be making more than just a cameo appearance. It's unlikely Christensen is going to don Darth Vader's iconic suit, but it does seem feasible that he could appear in flashbacks or dream sequences as Obi-Wan learns how to eventually become a Force Ghost.

We'll have to wait and see, but fans are anxious to see more of Anakin in live-action, and Obi-Wan Kenobi definitely seems like the best possible place for that to happen.

What do you think about this rumour?