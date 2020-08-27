RUMOR MILL: OBI-WAN KENOBI Plot Details Revealed; Darth Vader And Commander Cody To Have A Role

We have new details about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+, and it sounds like Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Clone Commander Cody will all have a role to play. Read on for details...

Kessel Run Transmissions have been sharing a lot of big Star Wars scoops lately, and they seem to be panning out! The latest is one of the most exciting we've seen to date, though, and it pertains to that highly anticipated live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series coming to Disney+ in the next few years.

They start by confirming previous reports that both Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader will appear in the show, while noting that Clone Commander Cody and the 212th Clone Battalion will also appear.

As you might expect, this means there will indeed be flashbacks to the events of The Clone Wars, with Hayden Christensen set to appear as Anakin Skywalker in his armour from that period. Visual effects will likely be used to make him and Ewan McGregor look as they did in Revenge of the Sith.

Interestingly, the site also notes we'll see Darth Vader because the plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi primarily revolves around the Sith Lord's hunt for his former Master. Is there a way they could possibly cross paths? It seems unlikely, but there may be a way such a meeting could be retconned into continuity.

This show is clearly shaping up to be something special, and you have to hope this will lead to more stories told in live-action from that period explored by The Clone Wars animated series.