THE MANDALORIAN Director Deborah Chow On The Difference Between Working On That & OBI-WAN KENOBI

After working on The Mandalorian , Lucasfilm has tasked director Deborah Chow to take charge of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, and the filmmaker has now explained the difference between the two shows...

Thanks to her stellar work on The Mandalorian, Deborah Chow has been put on the map in a big way, and it's really no great surprise that Lucasfilm decided she should take the helm of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+. Very little is known about The Jedi Master's solo adventure - especially after the studio went back to the drawing board to remove similarities to The Mandalorian - but Chow has been given a rare opportunity to work on both shows.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chow was asked about the difference between directing two different Star Wars properties, despite them both being set in the same Galaxy Far, Far Away.

"It's definitely going to be different, just in terms of the sheer workload, obviously, of doing the whole thing," Chow explained to the trade. "But in some ways, I'm going to miss having a team, and having people who are there to bounce ideas off of. But then obviously the flip side is, it is nice to have a coherent voice and know what you're doing from beginning to end."

Having been given the chance to collaborate with other directors on The Mandalorian, it will obviously be a big shift for Chow to now be in charge of Obi-Wan Kenobi. There are big expectations on her to deliver, too, especially as calling this series highly anticipated would be an understatement.

Production on Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to begin next year and Ewan McGregor will, of course, reprise the role of the Jedi Knight as we explore his time in isolation on Tatooine.