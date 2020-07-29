RUMOR MILL: Lucasfilm Is Moving Forward Without Ray Park As Maul Following Explicit Instagram Post

Earlier this week, Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Ray Park allegedly shared an explicit video on Instagram, and it's now being reported that if Maul returns, it won't be him playing the iconic villain.

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

There have been rumblings for a while that Maul could return to the Star Wars Universe in a live-action project, and we recently learned that there may indeed be something in the works on that front (likely picking up with him before or after that surprise cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

In that movie, Ray Park reprised his role from The Phantom Menace, while Sam Witwer once again provided the villain's voice. However, if Maul does indeed appear on Disney+, it appears as if it will be without Park. Earlier this week, the actor allegedly shared a video on Instagram of a woman performing oral sex on him, though the story behind why and how that happened is unclear (there are, however, plenty of theories and accusations doing the rounds).

Now, LRM Online is reporting that in response to the now-removed video, Disney has decided to move forward with more Maul stories minus Park. If true, that's not remotely surprising.

Prosthetics on another actor could very easily be used to replace the martial artist, while this obviously has zero impact on Witwer voicing the iconic bad guy from The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. There are those who would actually like to see Witwer himself play Maul, so that's another possibility.

We'll keep you guys updated on how this one develops.