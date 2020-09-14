RUMOR MILL: Lucasfilm Possibly Considering A STAR WARS TV Show Set During Mace Windu's Early Years

Poor Mace Windu met an undeniably grim end at the hands of Anakin Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine, but a new rumour claims that there are plans for the character to now get his own prequel TV series...

For the most part, Disney has avoided revisiting the Star Wars prequels since acquiring Lucasfilm because the studio is no doubt well aware of how divisive those movies are. Now, though, we have a trilogy of sequels which have arguably split opinions to an even greater degree, and the future of the franchise on the big screen remains as uncertain as ever.

On the plus side, things are certainly looking up for Star Wars fans on Disney+, and it seems we can now add a possible Mace Windu series to the list of those reportedly coming to the streaming service.

In a rumour shared by The Direct, it's claimed that Lucasfilm is reportedly looking to develop a project revolving around a young Mace Windu. It's said that the studio would enlist a younger actor to play that version of the character, but Samuel L. Jackson will play some sort of role in the series.

It's intriguing to think he might have somehow survived that attack at the hands of Anakin Skywalker and the then Chancellor, Palpatine, but VFX could easily be used to de-age the actor.

This is very much a rumour, and should be taken as such, especially as the project is supposedly in the very early stages of development. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but this Star Wars series would serve as a great way of revisiting the era of the prequel movies, don't you think?