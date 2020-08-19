RUMOR MILL: There Are Still Plans For Live-Action Grand Admiral Thrawn In A Future STAR WARS Project

If a new rumor is to be believed, past reports of Grand Admiral Thrawn coming to a live-action Star Wars project are said to be correct, though when and where that could happen remains a mystery!

The Star Wars Universe is full of iconic villains, and though names like Darth Vader and Kylo Ren might instantly jump to mind, Grand Admiral Thrawn is a character many fans are particularly fond of.

For a while now, there has been chatter about Star Wars Rebels characters Ezra Bridger and Thrawn returning in either an animated or live-action series on Disney+ (or possibly both), and a new rumor indicates that the latter is indeed on his way to an upcoming project from Lucasfilm.

Kessel Run Transmissions' Noah Outlaw, who first reported on plans for The Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch, confirms the news, while reiterating that the animated Rebels sequel is still happening.

At the end of Rebels, Ezra and Thrawn were teleported to an unknown part of the Galaxy, and Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were later shown setting off to find them. It's possible that we'll catch up with those two on their journey when they appear in The Mandalorian season 2, though it's unclear if that means Ezra and Thrawn will be used in any way in that show.

Several live-action and animated Star Wars projects are in the works at Disney+, and it seems franchise mastermind Dave Filoni is playing the long game when it comes to tying all these stories together.

