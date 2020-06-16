STAR WARS: A GAME OF THRONES-Inspired Shared Universe Rumored To Be In The Works For Disney+

We have the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is a Star Wars Television Universe in the works on Disney+? If a new rumour is to be believed, then a Game of Thrones -inspired shared world is being plotted out.

According to a new rumour shared by LRM Online, there are plans in place at Lucasfilm to create a shared Star Wars Universe which will connect each of the Disney+ TV shows currently in the works. The Mandalorian is likely to be the starting point, of course, with Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett receiving their own spinoffs (how Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi would tie into them is unclear).

The site explains that, "the plan is to create a universe where all the shows will be connected with a central storyline." They go on to say Game of Thrones is inspiring these plans, but "instead of making one epic Game of Thrones show, it’d be like if each family had their own show with a central storyline that spills over into the others."

Here's where things get really exciting, though!

Apparently, all of these Star Wars TV shows will be overseen by Dave Filoni, the executive producer, writer, and director on the likes of The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian. As for which shows will be part of this, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, the Ezra Bridger/Grand Admiral Thrawn series, and a show revolving around a new character are all referenced.

What do you guys make of these possible plans for the Disney+ Star Wars TV shows?