STAR WARS: Dave Filoni Teases Plans To Address Sabine Wren's Fate Following RETURN OF THE JEDI

At the end of Star Wars Rebels , we saw Sabine Wren and Ashoka Tano continuing their search for Ezra Bridger. Now, showrunner Dave Filoni has addressed the possibility of the character's story continuing...

In the closing few minutes of Star Wars Rebels, we jumped ahead to beyond the events of Return of the Jedi to learn that Ashoka Tano and Sabine Wren's search for Ezra Bridger continued. We're bound to get some sort of acknowledgement of that when Tano shows up in The Mandalorian, but what about Sabine?

Given her history with Mandalore, common sense says she should cross paths with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, but all we know so far is that Rosario Dawson is playing the live-action Ashoka.

During a recent interview with Deadline, showrunner Dave Filoni was asked to share his thoughts on the possibility of Sabine's story continuing. "Oh, I think it’s possible," he teased. "I mean, it’s definitely something that I left hanging at the end and part of that reason is just it’s always nice in my mind when there’s another story."

"I like things in a series, even when I read or watch them, and there’s always a bit of sadness when something does come to an end, so potential is a great thing. I love that people are thinking about these stories in the same way that I wondered about many stories. As a kid I wondered what happened to Luke after Return of the Jedi and all my heroes. I think it’s a natural part of enjoying this, and I think there’s always potential for further stories. Certainly, I will say it’s something I’ve given a decent amount of thought to, so you never know when or if it will actually ever take shape."

There's nothing to say this will happen in The Mandalorian season two, but it seems like a logical place to continue the character's story, We'll just have to wait and see, of course, but Filoni is definitely someone with his finger on the pulse with all things Star Wars, so we can trust him to do all of these characters justice.

Are you hoping to see more of Sabine?