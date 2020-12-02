STAR WARS: It Sounds Like The World Of SOLO Will Be Expanded On Disney+ In A Big Way Moving Forward

A new rumour is doing the rounds about Lucasfilm's plans to expand the world of Solo: A Star Wars Story , and it sounds like Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian, in particular, could receive the spotlight...





Now, though,



Solo didn't exactly end on a cliffhanger but it did leave the door open for more stories, and it's clear that Han Solo's origin hasn't been fully explored. Yes, we know how he got his hands on the Millennium Falcon but was that really the last time he saw Qi'ra? There are clearly also gaps in Darth Maul's past which need to be addressed before he met his maker in



As for Glover's Lando, he was definitely a breakout character in Solo and it's hard to imagine fans not wanting to see more of him in action (especially after The Rise of Skywalker gave the older version of the iconic hero such a small amount of screentime last year).



Are you on board with Solo stories coming to Disney+?

