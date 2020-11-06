STAR WARS: JEDI TEMPLE CHALLENGE First 2 Episodes Now Available To Watch

The Phantom Menace star Ahmed Best hosts Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge , and the first two episodes of the new series have premiered on YouTube. Lucky for you, we have both for you to watch here!

In response to the #BlackLivesMatter protests, the premiere of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge was pushed back a week. The first two episodes have been made available now, however, and will continue to be streamed on a weekly basis through the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

In the series, Ahmed Best, known to many fans as Jar Jar Binks from the Star Wars prequels, hosts the show as a new Jedi, Master Kelleran Beq. Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber.

Accompanying Best is Mary Holland (Veep) who voices the wise-cracking protocol droid companion AD-3, and Sam Witwer, who gives a unique voice to the dark side of the Force. Witwer recently reprised his role as the voice of Darth Maul in the critically acclaimed final season of The Clone Wars, so there's plenty here for Star Wars fans of all-ages to enjoy.

The first episode includes competitors Drake and Grace (Blue Team), Griffin and Brayden (Orange Team), and Tommy and Geniah (Purple Team); while our second episode features Paeyton and Paige (Blue Team), Addison and Bryson (Orange Team), and Siena and Zakai (Purple Team).

