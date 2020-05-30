STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Reportedly Looking To Cast A Live-Action Ezra Bridger For Post-REBELS Series

A number of Star Wars Rebels characters are set to appear in The Mandalorian season two, and Lucasfilm has reportedly started looking for an actor to play Ezra Bridger in a separate project...

In recent weeks, we've heard a lot about Disney and Lucasfilm's plans to expand the world of Star Wars on Disney+ and, thus far, it appears the plan is to bring a number of animated fan-favourites to a live-action setting. In The Mandalorian season two, we'll be spending time with Ahsoka Tano, Captain Rex, and possibly even Sabine Wren, but what comes next for those characters?

Well, it's already been reported that Ahsoka could end up with her own live-action spinoff, while there have been rumblings about some sort of animated follow-up to Star Wars Rebels.

Now, though, it appears as if that could actually end up being a live-action series as The Illuminerdi is reporting that Lucasfilm is looking to cast Ezra Bridger. It's said that he might just end up being the new face of the Star Wars Universe moving forward, and he's obviously a character who could be used to fill the gap between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The site says that Lucasfilm is looking for a male actor between the ages of 30 - 40. They're specifically looking for actors of Asian descent, but are open to Indian, Latino, or Middle Eastern performers too. This casting is for a Disney+ TV show, though reportedly not a future season of The Mandalorian.

That's it for now, but there's no denying that this is an exciting prospect for Rebels fans!