STAR WARS REBELS Sequel Animated Series Rumored To Be On The Way As Soon As This Year

The Skywalker Saga has reached its end and all eyes are now on what comes next for the Star Wars
franchise. We know that season two of The Mandalorian
is in the works and an announcement about who will helm a new movie is expected imminently, but a rumour has popped up today claiming that we're getting another animated series.
Star Wars: Resistance
has been something of a disappointment after the brilliant Star Wars Rebels,
so you may be glad to learn that this show is reportedly going to be a follow-up to the latter.
The series would put the spotlight on fan-favourite Jedi Ashoka Tano and Sabine Wren as they attempt to track down Ezra Bridger and continue their adventures following the events of Rebels.
Dave Filoni is said to be involved in some capacity, but there's a chance he won't serve as showrunner (he's seemingly made the leap to live-action with The Mandalorian and would more than likely prefer to stay there given how well-received his work on that has been). There's no official word on this as of right now and if it is happening, Lucasfilm has done a great job of keeping the news under wraps.
We'll be sure to keep you guys updated if and when we hear more about this one.
Hit the "View List" button to check out a list
of cameos from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!
Warwick Davis
During the movie's closing montage, a couple of Ewoks on Endor can be seen celebrating the final fall of the Empire and The First Order. As you might expect, Warwick Davis makes yet another cameo appearance, this time as his original character, Ewok leader Wicket W. Warrick.
Mark Hamill
As expected, Mark Hamill returns to the Star Wars
franchise as Luke Skywalker for a far more positive exchange with Rey.
He also appears as a younger version of himself in a post-Return of the Jedi flashback, which shows Luke training his sister Leia.
Jodie Comer
The Killing Eve star makes a surprise appearance in the movie as Rey's mother in flashbacks which depict her and Rey's father - British actor Billy Howle - being killed by one of Palpatine's loyalists.
While she's the bigger name, it's revealed that Howle's character is The Emperor's son.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda has become a global superstar thanks to his work in Hamilton, and after actually contributing music to this movie, he gets to show up in the background as one of the Resistance fighters when Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron reunite shortly after the final battle.
Denis Lawson
Denis Lawson's name may not be instantly familiar to you, but his face certainly should be! The actor played pilot Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars
movies and during that epic final battle, he's right there ensuring that the Empire's effort to return is thwarted by the remaining Rebels.
The Porgs
There's an awful lot of fan service in The Rise of Skywalker
and much of it doesn't work. However, when Rey returns to Ahch-To, we get to see a couple of the adorable creatures watching on as Rey catches up with the Force Ghost of her fallen Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker.
John Williams
The legendary composer (who has now scored every chapter in the Skywalker Saga) finally gets a cameo appearance on Kijimi, and can be seen shaking his head at the movie's heroes as they storm past him while on the hunt for Babu Frik, the tiny alien who can decode what's inside Threepio's mind.
Harrison Ford
We said goodbye to Han Solo in The Force Awakens,
but the iconic character returns here thanks to an unexpected cameo appearance from the legendary Harrison Ford.
As Kylo Ren finally turns his back on the Dark Side of the Force, his father's words ensure that he's able to embrace the good within him, and we even get an Empire Strikes Back
reference!
J.J. Abrams
There's not much point to D-O being in the movie and it's hard to escape the feeling that he's only there to sell toys (like a lot of characters in The Rise of Skywalker
). However, if you're wondering where his voice comes from, it's director J.J. Abrams.
Some Familiar Voices...
When Rey finally connects to the Jedi of the past, we get to hear a whole host of voices. They're actually named in the movie's credits and should be instantly familiar to Star Wars
fans:
• Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)
• Luminara Unduli (Olivia d'Abo)
• Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein)
• Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale)
• Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin)
• Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson)
• Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor/Alex Guinness)
• Yoda (Frank Oz)
• Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.)
• Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson)