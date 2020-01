STAR WARS REBELS Sequel Animated Series Rumored To Be On The Way As Soon As This Year

The series would put the spotlight on fan-favourite Jedi Ashoka Tano and Sabine Wren as they attempt to track down Ezra Bridger and continue their adventures following the events of Rebels.



Dave Filoni is said to be involved in some capacity, but there's a chance he won't serve as showrunner (he's seemingly made the leap to live-action with The Mandalorian and would more than likely prefer to stay there given how well-received his work on that has been). There's no official word on this as of right now and if it is happening, Lucasfilm has done a great job of keeping the news under wraps.



We'll be sure to keep you guys updated if and when we hear more about this one.



Warwick Davis

The Skywalker Saga has reached its end and all eyes are now on what comes next for the Star Wars franchise. We know that season two of The Mandalorian is in the works and an announcement about who will helm a new movie is expected imminently, but a rumour has popped up today claiming that we're getting another animated series.Star Wars: Resistance has been something of a disappointment after the brilliant Star Wars Rebels, so you may be glad to learn that this show is reportedly going to be a follow-up to the latter.During the movie's closing montage, a couple of Ewoks on Endor can be seen celebrating the final fall of the Empire and The First Order. As you might expect, Warwick Davis makes yet another cameo appearance, this time as his original character, Ewok leader Wicket W. Warrick.