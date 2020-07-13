STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Animated Series Officially Coming To Disney+ Next Year

There have been rumours circulating about this for a while, but it's now been confirmed that the next Star Wars animated TV series will be The Bad Batch on Disney+! Find out more details after the jump...

The Clone Wars may have ended, but we're going to be spending more time with characters from that world thanks to a new animated series, The Bad Batch, coming to Disney+ in 2021.

Dave Filoni will serve as the show's executive producer, and joining him are fellow Star Wars animated veterans Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Rau, will also serve as supervising director, while Corbett is head writer on the animated spinoff series.

According to the official blurb, the show will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch - a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army p each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," said Agnes Chu, senior VP of content, Disney+. "While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Clearly, The Clone Wars was a hit for Disney+, and it's going to be exciting to see what animation style The Bad Batch uses, and what sort of new stories it's able to bring to this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

