STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS Plot Synopses Reveal New Details On The First Two Episodes Of The Final Season
The planned Obi-Wan Kenobi series may have been put on hold, but as showcased in the recent trailer, Lucasfilm and Disney+ will still be bringing fans a major piece of Star Wars content with the highly anticipated return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars next month.
Next month, Star Wars: The Clone Wars will return for one final season, and thanks to a pair of plot synopses, we have some new details on the two episodes set to kick off the show's long-awaited return.
While many fans are likely aware that the upcoming final season of the animated series will feature storylines such as the Siege of Mandalore, there has been little information on when specific story arcs would occur during season 7.
Fortunately, thanks to recently released synopses for the first two episodes of the final season, we now know which storyline will kick off the show’s final outing.
Per the synopses, the first two installments will be titled "The Bad Batch" and "A Distant Echo" and will see Clone Force 99, a squad of clones with genetic mutations that set them apart from their kin, make their grand debut.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Premiere - Episode 701- “The Bad Batch”
Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Episode 702 - “A Distant Echo”
Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.
Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone War will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on February 21 and will run for a total of 12 episodes.
