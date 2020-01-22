STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS Season 7 Full Trailer Teases A Clash Between Ahsoka And Darth Maul
"A war left unfinished... until now."
Disney+ has confirmed that the seventh and final season of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series will return on February 21, and we have an exciting new trailer featuring plenty of familiar faces.
It was announced during last year's SDCC 10th Anniversary panel for The Clone Wars that the much-loved animated series would return for a seventh season, and the full trailer has now been officially released online.
The footage gives us a much better idea of what to expect from this final batch of episodes, and features returning characters such a pre-dark side Anakin Skywalker, Obi Wan Kenobi, Captain Rex, Yoda, and more. We also get a brief glimpse of what is certain to be a fierce battle between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul.
The Clone Wars finished up back in 2014 and while it did end on a satisfactory note for many fans, it was clear that there were still plenty of stories left to tell. Now, we get to see them!
Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be returning with 12 all-new episodes on the Disney+ streaming service on February 21. Check out the new trailer and a poster below, and let us know what you think.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]