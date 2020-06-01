STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS Season 7 Premiere Date On Disney+ Has Seemingly Leaked Online

We've been waiting a long time for this one but with Disney+ now up and running, the final season of The Clone Wars
is fast approaching. We've known for a while that it would debut on the streaming service but a promotional video - shared on Disney's website before later being deleted - reveals a premiere date of Monday, February 17th.
The series ran on Cartoon Network (following the release of an animated theatrical film of the same name) for five seasons and a sixth dubbed "The Lost Missions" would later arrive on Netflix.
However, fans have never got a proper conclusion to The Clone Wars
, something which has left a lot of gaps in the franchise's history and a fair few plot holes in Disney XD's Star Wars Rebels
. Thankfully, this seventh and final batch of episodes looks set to change that and deliver a proper ending.
As of right now, it's unclear whether all twelve episodes will drop in one go or whether they'll be released weekly similar to The Mandalorian
. With a release date doing the rounds online, though, you have to believe we'll hear something official in that respect sooner rather than later.
Stay tuned for more updates on The Clone Wars
as we have them!
