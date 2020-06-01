STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS Season 7 Premiere Date On Disney+ Has Seemingly Leaked Online

There's no new Star Wars movie coming in 2020 but we will continue to visit a Galaxy Far, Far Away on the small screen and The Clone Wars ' seventh and final season could arrive sooner than expected...





The series ran on Cartoon Network (following the release of an animated theatrical film of the same name) for five seasons and a sixth dubbed "The Lost Missions" would later arrive on Netflix.



However, fans have never got a proper conclusion to The Clone Wars, something which has left a lot of gaps in the franchise's history and a fair few plot holes in Disney XD's



As of right now, it's unclear whether all twelve episodes will drop in one go or whether they'll be released weekly similar to



Stay tuned for more updates on The Clone Wars as we have them!

Spider-Man



Every single episode of Spider-Man: The Animated Series is available on Disney+ but, weirdly, they're out of order! As a result, you'll have to turn to Google to figure out the correct way to watch them.

Expanding The Universe



This twelve minute documentary looks ahead to the future of the MCU on Disney+ and is full of amazing concept art from shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and footage from What If?

Avengers: Endgame



Not only can you rewatch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+, but there's also a wealth of new special features and deleted scenes, including a revealing interview with casting director Sarah Finn.

X-Men: The Animated Series



Widely considered one of the best Marvel animated TV shows of all-time, you can rewatch X-Men from the start and there are some legit classics in here (not to mention that unforgettable theme tune).

Marvel's Hero Project



This documentary series explores the positive impact that a number of young, real-life heroes are having on their communities. The first episode revolves around an inspiring girl and her limb difference.

Ultimate Spider-Man



There's no sign of the beloved Spectacular Spider-Man animated series on Disney+, but you can find all four seasons of Ultimate Spider-Man and the Spider-Verse episodes, in particular, are a must-see.

Assembling A Universe



This 42 minute documentary from 2014 delves into the creation of Marvel Studios and even takes a look at Marvel Television's efforts. It's dated now, but still extremely interesting in places.

The Incredible Hulk



I remember watching this as a kid on Saturday mornings, and while it didn't have the longest run, there are some great moments to be found with cameos from the likes of Iron Man and Ghost Rider.

Iron Man



Iron Man also had his own animated series in the 1990s and, again, despite a relatively short episode count, there's a lot for comic book fans to dive into, with appearances from M.O.D.O.K and more!

X-Men: Evolution



Just like X-Men: The Animated Series played a huge role in the childhoods of many kids in the 90s, so too did X-Men: Evolution in the 2000s. It's not necessarily a classic but it's definitely a fun ride.

Captain Marvel



There are no plans to bring the Spider-Man movies to Disney+, but another of 2019's releases can be found here in the form of Captain Marvel, a solid and enjoyable origin story for Carol Danvers.

Iron Man



The movie that started it all, Iron Man is also among the classic Marvel Studios movies available on Disney+, and while we're sure you've already watched it, it's great to have it here in 4K.

Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes



This fantasic animated series puts the spotlight on an iconic roster of, well, Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and it features the team battling the likes of Doctor Doom, Beta Ray Bill, and even a Secret Invasion!

Inhumans



Inhumans is downright terrible, but if you never got around to watching or are just curious how bad it really is (and believe us when we tell you it's bad), then you now have the opportunity to do so.

Wolverine And The X-Men



This show only lasted a single season and, honestly, it wasn't that great. "Wolverine vs. Hulk" is a lot of fun, though, and there are some great adaptations of some famous comic book storylines.

Agent Carter



It may have only lasted for two seasons but Agent Carter is still considered on of Marvel Television's best efforts. Now, you have the opportunity to rewatch Peggy's solo adventures in the MCU.

Fantastic Four



Marvel's First Family haven't starred in many cartoons over the years, but this 90s effort certainly hit all the right beats (Silver Surfer! Galactus! Doom!) despite the animation being somewhat subpar.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier



Still considered the best Captain America movie to date, the opportunity to take another look at The Winter Soldier is a welcome one, especially with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on the way.

Rocket & Groot



Featuring animation based on Skottie Young's phenomenal comic book work, Rocket & Groot is a fun way to kill a couple of minutes at a time and if you love these characters, you'll love these shorts.

