THE BAD BATCH TV Show On Disney+ Could Include THE CLONE WARS And REBELS Hero Captain Rex

Following the conclusion of The Clone Wars , Lucasfilm announced that The Bad Batch is coming to Disney+, and it's now looking like fan-favorite character Captain Rex could be involved in some way!

The Bad Batch promises to follow a group of clone troopers as they take on missions as mercenaries following the events of Revenge of the Sith, and given its unique setting in the timeline, fans are hopeful that certain characters will make cameo appearances along the way.

Recently, writer Brent Friedman - who penned the original "Bat Batch" story arc in The Clone Wars - teased that Captain Rex is likely to show up. Why? To explore the conversation between him and Echo in the final season of that show, which was never fully explained by the animated series.

No writing team has been announced for The Bad Batch beyond Dave Filoni, but it seems logical that Friedman will have some input.

Rex's story, meanwhile, is intrinsically tied to that of Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo, and there are plenty of gaps in the beloved clone's life which could be filled in before we found him in Star Wars Rebels. Five's discovery of the inhibitor chips is pivotal for all these characters, so his legacy and Rex's conversation with Echo are all bound to be part of this show in some way.

