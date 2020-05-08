THE CLONE WARS: 10 Amazing Episodes You Need To Watch To Remind You Why You're A STAR WARS Fan

The recent finale of The Clone Wars was, quite honestly, a masterpiece. Now, we're taking a look back at ten incredible episodes which will remind you why you love this Galaxy Far, Far Away. Check it out!

The Star Wars sequels are so divisive that it's all too easy to get caught up in those and forget that they're just a very small part of a much larger tapestry. In recent years, Lucasfilm has released a handful of big screen spinoffs and a growing number of TV shows which have expanded this Galaxy Far, Far Away in meaningful ways, with The Clone Wars being one prime example. While there was an awful lot of filler in the long-running series, even those episodes were memorable, and there were some which perfectly summed up what makes Star Wars so damn great. In this feature, we're not taking a look at necessarily the best episodes (though these certainly fall into that category), but the ones which should help remind you why you love this franchise. From enjoyable standalone tales to small parts of much bigger, epic tales which were, in some ways, better than what we've seen on the big screen. Seriously, you need to watch these stories!

10. The Deserter (Season 2, Episode 10) The Clone Wars was often at its best when it spent time with the clones themselves, and that was definitely evident in this stellar episode revolving around a deserter who had managed to find a normal life with a family. However, for Rex, this proves to be something of a moral dilemma. Giving the clones a personality was the smartest thing this series ever did, and seeing Rex (who would go on to become a firm fan-favourite as time passed) torn between reporting Lawquane and letting his "brother" have the sort of peace he knows he never will makes for gripping viewing. It's an episode that leaves a lasting impact, and one that gave us an insight into the clones.



9. Voices (Season 6, Episode 11) As The Clone Wars neared its end, the Jedi slowly started becoming aware of the plot against them, and Yoda gets a sneak peek of that after Qui-Gon Jinn reaches out to him through the Force. While the next couple of episodes went a little more in-depth with Yoda's discoveries about what could eventually befall the Jedi Order, the visit he made to Dagobah was a real treat for fans looking for an explanation as to why he chose to hide there. "Voices" also included a fun team-up with Anakin Skywalker, and the sight of Master Yoda piloting his own badass Starfighter. Ultimately, though, this closer look at the inner workings of the Force is what proved to be most interesting, especially as it explored that in a way which made it feel truly special and mystical.



8. Carnage Of Krell (Season 4, Episode 10) It was clear from the start that there was something strange about Jedi Master Krell, and his lack of thought for the clones as he willingly sent them to their deaths seemed to point to another flaw of the Jedi Order (in the sense that they had put themselves on something of a pedestal). With that in mind, it was almost disappointing to learn that Krell had turned to the Dark Side as this episode had the chance to show us how some Jedi viewed the clones as being as indefensible as a droid army. That aside, and this chapter again offered a rare insight into life as a clone, with Rex and Fives' conversation about what would become of them after the war particularly poignant. There were some great thrills and unforgettable twists in this episode of The Clone Wars, with the clones being fooled into fighting each other a stark reminder of how dark this franchise can get.



7. Clone Cadets (Season 3, Episode 1) The season three premiere of The Clone Wars showed us exactly what the clones go through in order to become battlefield ready, with Hevy, Cutup, Droidbait, Fives, and Echo all struggling to put their differences aside and figure out what they need to do to work as a team. In that respect, it's a pretty simple tale, but one that has a lot of heart, especially after Hevy gives the medal he eventually receives to 99, a malformed clone used for maintenance duty. Even with just twenty minutes to get to know this lot, it was impossible not to get invested in their story, and the brotherhood they have together. Knowing that they would eventually be brainwashed and tossed aside by the Empire makes what we see all the more tragic, of course, especially knowing that the war they're so desperate to be part of is all just to further the revenge of the Sith.



6. The Lawless (Season 5, Episode 16) Like the movies, The Clone Wars established Obi-Wan Kenobi as someone who played by the rules. However, with Duchess Satine at the mercy of Maul, he finally breaks ranks in a bid to save her from the villain's clutches. It's heavily implied they were once romantically involved, and the moment Maul kills her with the Darksaber in front of the Jedi Knight is truly heartbreaking. Proving that happy endings are hard to come by in this war torn Galaxy, "The Lawless" perhaps wasn't as big a turning point for Obi-Wan as it should have been, but it certainly explains why he was so understanding of Anakin Skywalker's love for Padme when he found out about them. The fact this episode ends with Darth Sidious versus Maul was just the cherry on the cake...



5. The Bad Batch (Season 7, Episode 1) What a way to kick the final season off. Comprised of clones with unexpected, special abilities, the Bad Batch are fun to spend time with from the second they show up, and the episodes which follow prove that the planned spinoff series should be a lot of fun to follow when it launches next year. Adding Echo to the mix a few episodes later should give that show a strong connection to The Clone Wars which will hopefully mean these clones cross paths with Rex following Order 66. Regardless of that spinoff potential, seeing this lot in action really was Star Wars at its finest. The ability to introduce supporting characters who become instant fan-favourites is something this series really excelled at, and is, in many ways, a common thread throughout the entire franchise.



4. Ghosts Of Mortis (Season 3, Episode 17) This story arc took a deep dive into how the Force works, and sees Anakin learn what becomes of him many years into the future. However, perhaps proving that he was always destined to fall to the Dark side, Anakin again chooses to walk down that path...to prevent the harm he does as Darth Vader. That alone makes this one of The Clones Wars' most interesting episodes. Throw in a reunion between Anakin and Qui-Gon Jinn earlier in this adventure, and "Ghosts of Mortis" took full advantage of the franchise's history and did a lot of interesting things with that. The same arguably can't be said about the sequels, and it's a shame they couldn't have followed the example of this series in that respect. Regardless, while things did occasionally get a tad confusing here, the implication that there was more to the Force than Jedi or Sith was fascinating.



3. Shattered (Season 7, Episode 11) It may not have featured the epic lightsaber battle of the episode which preceded it, or the emotional, perfect finale that followed, but "Shattered" providing a new look at the events of Order 66 made for unmissable viewing and redeemed many of Revenge of the Sith's weaker points. Maul battling the clones was undeniably badass, but this episode did a great job of showing the hubris of the Jedi as they rejected Ahsoka Tano's input and helped contribute to Anakin Skywalker's fall to the Dark side. It's what happened with Rex that really jumps out here, though. After Order 66 is enacted, the tearful clone turns on Ahsoka (the best character to come out of The Clone Wars and a truly great addition to this franchise), and attempts to kill one of his best friends. His return is a wonderful moment, and helps inform so much of what we saw in Rebels.



2. The Wrong Jedi (Season 5, Episode 20) The Jedi Council so easily turning on Ahsoka Tano is heartbreaking and, honestly, makes it almost feel like the Jedi ended up getting what they deserved. While Anakin is eventually able to clear her name, it comes too little, too late, and this entire story arc proved that the arrogance of the Jedi is what would ultimately lead to their downfall after failing to see what was in front of them. Anakin's goodbye to Ahsoka was an emotional, beautiful moment that you have to believe sadly contributed to his eventual fall to the Dark Side as he lost faith in the Jedi Council for failing his Padawan. It's no wonder that by the time Revenge of the Sith rolled around Anakin was completely disillusioned with the Jedi Council, and their actions in this story arc made it all the more easy for Palpatine to manipulate him and make that offer of turning to the Dark side all the more appealing.

