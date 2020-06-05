THE CLONE WARS Ashoka Tano Actress Ashley Eckstein Offers Some Advice For Her Successor

It's thought that Rosario Dawson will play a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian , and The Clone Wars star Ashley Eckstein has now shared her advice for those who follow in her footsteps.

Ashley Eckstein first voiced Ahsoka Tano in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, and she's since played the character across seven seasons of The Clone Wars and throughout Star Wars Rebels. However, the actress isn't going to bring the beloved Jedi to a live-action setting in The Mandalorian, as Rosario Dawson has reportedly been cast as Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice.

During a recent interview with Looper to discuss The Clone Wars series finale, Eckstein was asked to share her advice for anyone who follows in her footsteps as the fan-favourite hero, and offered some wise words.

"Any new actress that would step into Ahsoka's shoes, I would say I just hope she realizes what Ahsoka means to people, because Ahsoka has changed lives. She's saved lives," the actress explained. "So, I would just ask that anyone that joins Team Tano recognizes how important she is to so many people, and they do their best to continue to carry on her legacy."

Eckstein did admit that she's disappointed her time as the character is likely over now, as "it's my dream to always be involved with Ahsoka. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't," but knows the character is bigger than her.

"It's never been just me bringing Ahsoka to life. It's always been a group of people," she admits. "I call it Team Tano, and it's everything from [Clone Wars supervising director] Dave Filoni and the directing, to the animators, to the writers, to the music, to the lighting, to me bringing the voice."

Are you guys disappointed that Eckstein's time as Ahsoka Tano has seemingly reached its end?