THE CLONE WARS Behind The Scenes Video Shows Ray Back Back As Darth Maul For Epic Lightsaber Battle

A new behind the scenes video from the final season of The Clone Wars reveals that The Phantom Menace star Ray Park reprised his role as Darth Maul to help motion-capture an epic lightsaber battle...

Sam Witwer is best known for voicing Darth Maul these days, but when it comes to live-action appearances, it's Ray Park who reprises his role from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (albeit with Witwer's voice). In last Friday's episode of The Clone Wars on Disney+, Maul battled Ahsoka Tano in an epic lightsaber battle on Mandalore. The choreography was mind-blowing, and fans initially credited the show's animation team for dreaming up such an amazing fight sequence. However, a new behind the scenes video reveals that this face-off was, in fact, based on an actual battle between The Mandalorian stunt performer Lauren Mary Kim and actor Ray Park. As you can see in the video below, they really did do it that quickly, though it's explained that it was still a massive challenge for the animation team to translate that into the TV series. "I wanted this fight to be big," The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni explains. "And it got me thinking - and I’ve known Ray for awhile — but why don’t we bring Ray in and do some motion capture? He could be Maul one more time, physically fighting." After yesterday's penultimate episode, the finale of The Clone Wars comes our way this Monday!



10. Check Out The Latest Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Update DICE has announced that the final Star Wars: Battlefront 2 update will arrive tomorrow. In a blog post shared a little earlier today, DICE creative director Dennis Brännvall promises fans that support for the game will be ongoing, but there's a lot to delve into in this last lot of changes to the game. As well as getting to play on Scarif (the planet from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's finale battle), players will be able to play as Rey with her yellow lightsaber from The Rise of Skywalker along with Kylo Ren in his reforged mask, and a new version of Emperor Palpatine from that film. Oh, and if you manage to hit 5000 kills, you'll be able to play Darth Maul in his Old Master appearance (with the mechanical legs we've seen both in Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Clone Wars).



9. Build A Massive LEGO A-Wing To celebrate May The Fourth, LEGO is releasing a 1,673 piece A-Wing Starfighter set which is part of the LEGO Ultimate Collector line. Priced at $199.99, it measures 10.5 inches high, 16.5 inches long, and 10 inches wide when built, and is an undeniably impressive looking piece. Fans were recently given the chance to vote on the next UCS model, and with the Nebulon B Escort Frigate, TIE Bomber, and Republic Gunship offered a possibilities, it was the latter from Attack of the Clones which ultimately won the day (say what you will about the movie, but it's a great ship). If you are planning to head out and buy think one, just make sure you do so in a safe way!



8. Watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian On Disney+ Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations which are hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau. "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," said Favreau. "We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you." Debuting on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, subsequent episodes will be released every Friday, and based on what we see in the trailer above, there's no way this won't be an absolute must-watch.



7. Buckle In For The Clone Wars Series Finale The long-running animated series is finally set to reach its end, and following a new episode this Friday, the finale will air on Disney+ on May The Fourth. The show has caught up with the events to Revenge of the Sith and promises to reveal how Ahsoka Tano escapes Order 66. Chances are it will tie into Star Wars Rebels as well, while that recent nod to Solo: A Star Wars Story points to The Clone Wars means we could be in for a number of other unexpected surprises. The show is widely credited as one of Lucasfilm's best creations, and given Dave Filoni's involvement, perhaps there will be some nods to what's currently going on in The Mandalorian as well?



6. Read Marvel's Darth Vader Comic Books Marvel Comics has expanded the Star Wars franchise with a number of comic books, and while they've not all been amazing, those featuring Darth Vader have made for enjoyable reading. Charles Soule's work has been very strong, exploring what led to the creation of his castle on Mustafar and taking a deep dive into Anakin Skywalker's twisted relationship with Emperor Palpatine. There are no new comics being released right now, so that gives you plenty of time to catch up.



5. Watch Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker On Disney+ Disney recently announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+ two months sooner than expected, so if you've been itching for the chance to rewatch the Skywalker Saga finale...well, we're not going to judge you! The movie was certainly divisive, but it has its fair share of fans, and there are no doubt a lot of people out there who skipped it in theaters. With that in mind, it's easy to imagine it being a hit when it arrives on Disney+ this May The Fourth. Getting to watch it in 4K also means having the chance to take a closer look at some of the Easter Eggs in the final battle and Emperor Palpatine's weird new appearance following his return.



4. Relive The Original Saga The Star Wars prequels are, well, the prequels, and Disney's sequels remain as divisive as ever (it is, however, hard to find fault with spinoffs Rogue One and Solo, both of which are a lot of fun). If you're looking for a classic Star Wars fix, though, then you can't go wrong with A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. You can squeeze watching all three into a single day, and there's possibly no better way to spend May The Fourth as these all remain absolute classics. The only downside to reliving the films is that it might frustrate you knowing how the stories of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa ended in those sequels...and the fact they never shared a scene together. Of course, you'll likely enjoy these so much that it will help you forget all that.



3. Plan A Trip To Galaxy's Edge As of right now, there's no indication as to when Disney's theme parks will be able to re-open their doors, but that doesn't mean you can't start planning your next visit, especially if you still haven't checked out Galaxy's Edge. Also known as "Star Wars Land," you can pilot the Millennium Falcon, buy a lightsaber, visit a legit alien cantina, and even face off with Kylo Ren. "Rise of the Resistance" is a highlight, of course, and possibly the best ride in Disney World right now. CBM writer Ruby Goldstone recently shared an in-depth guide to visiting Galaxy's Edge, and you can check that out by clicking HERE (it's useful even for those of you who have already been).



2. Get Some Answers In The Rise Of Skywalker Novelisation Watched Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and still feel frustrated? Well, that's understandable, as it's definitely a movie which leaves viewers with a lot of unanswered questions. At least some of those, however, are answered in the official novelisation. As well as providing some insight into the thoughts and feelings of the characters, it addresses how Emperor Palpatine survived that fall in the Death Star II, and better explains what the deal was with Lando and Jannah. It's a shame fans have had to turn to a book like this for clarification, and we can't promise it will answer all of your questions, but there if you need an expanded version of the story, this should work.

