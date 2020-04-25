THE CLONE WARS Character Ahsoka Tano Was Almost Retconned Into STAR WARS: ATTACK ON THE CLONES

The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni has revealed that Ahsoka Tano was nearly retconned into Star Wars: Attack of the Clones , while also detailing why George Lucas wanted to introduce the character...

The Star Wars prequels may have been divisive, but The Clone Wars animated series spinning out of them was something everyone was happy about. As great as it was to follow the adventures of characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano was the breakout star, and has since become a true fan-favourite. Recently, Vanity Fair published an article exploring the impact of Ahsoka's legacy, and talked to showrunner Dave Filoni about both the creation of the character and how she nearly ended up in Attack on the Clones. "We called her Ashla in the beginning," he explains. "That was 2005, and that worked on several levels for me. I think it was the name given to one of the [young Jedis Yoda was training] in Attack of the Clones. There was a little Togruta girl. We kicked around the idea that maybe that was Ahsoka but then we thought the age didn’t really work out for it to be the same character. She was too young in the film." As for the Ahsoka's introduction, Filoni looked back on what George Lucas said when he first suggested introducing the young hero as Anakin's padawan, something the movie's never actually referenced. [George] said, 'This is going to be Anakin Skywalker’s padawan because I want him to have a padawan. People don’t expect that and it will add a way to give him somebody to teach, and it creates a great dynamic between him and Obi-Wan and her.' And at first it seems like, well that’s a far-out idea. Growing up, I never thought Anakin had a padawan. That’s why George is George." "He just perceives things and trusts his instincts and goes for it and ends up creating a character that now is beloved," Filoni concluded. Now, the character is set to make her live-action debut courtesy of actress Rosario Dawson in season two of The Mandalorian. Filoni is bound to be involved with that in some way (possibly as the director of that particular episode), and there are already rumblings she could get her own spinoff. Click on the "Next" button below to see why we think the

Star Wars prequels were better than Disney's sequels!

10. They Told A Coherent Story It feels like the legacy of the Star Wars sequels will revolve around the competing vision of two filmmakers - J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson - both of whom played a game of one-upmanship, undoing the other's work because they had their own specific ideas about what Star Wars should be. While the prequels featured a lot of peculiar creative decisions, George Lucas being the man in charge meant there was a cohesive story which had a beginning, middle, and end. Moments from The Phantom Menace paid off down the line (even if you occasionally had to struggle to find them), whereas it was impossible to watch The Rise of Skywalker without being befuddled by sudden U-Turns. Those include Supreme Leader Snoke suddenly being a creation of Emperor Palpatine and Rey's parents going from nobodies to somebodies who were, uh, nobodies.



9. The Lightsaber Battles Ruled (Despite The OTT Choreography) Yes, it was sometimes hard not to cringe watching the Jedi in the prequels unnecessarily spinning around for the umpteenth time in a single battle, while those flips were definitely a tad over the top. However, each of the major lightsaber battles felt like truly epic affairs with high stakes and edge of your seat action. Can the same really be said about the sequels? Rian Johnson expertly choreographed that battle aboard Snoke's Star Destroyer, but when Abrams had Rey face down Kylo Ren, excitement was lacking, and the iconic weapons barely factored into his finale. The sequel's leads weren't trained in a traditional way, but just like these movies overlooked what it really meant to be a Sith (was Kylo ever more than someone who was attuned to the Dark Side?), they also failed to deliver lightsaber battles which left a lasting impact of any sort.



8. They Tied Into The Original Saga Having already made the original movies, George Lucas obviously knew where he was heading with his prequels. The challenge of making the sequels was to create a new story, and while they did succeed in that respect, they ultimately failed to build on what came before in a satisfying manner. Han Solo and Leia Organa's marriage fell apart after they failed their son. Lando Calrissian disappeared into the ether. R2-D2, uh, turned himself off. Oh, and most crushingly, Luke Skywalker was a broken down failure who never became a true Jedi Master and just went into hiding. Those aren't the outcomes we wanted for any of the characters, and it's not like they even ended up finding redemption for the most part. The prequels made us realise what sort of man Obi-Wan Kenobi was before ending up on Tatooine, while we also got to witness what led Anakin Skywalker down a dark path. The sequels, however, didn't do the original films justice for the most part.



7. The Villains Were Better Kylo Ren was a fantastic villain with a compelling story arc which, minus his death, had a satisfying ending. Unfortunately, the rest of the bad guys in the Star Wars sequels were a disappointment. Supreme Leader's Snoke story went nowhere thanks to Rian Johnson's decision to kill him off, while the mystery surrounding his identity boiled down to a throwaway moment in The Rise of Skywalker. General Hux, the Knights of Ren, and Allegiant General Pryde were completely forgettable for the most part, whereas the prequels delivered bad guys who left a lasting impact. There's a reason fans still talk about General Grievous and Darth Maul (both of whom have gone on to take centre stage in animated TV shows), and while Count Dooku was hit and miss, Christopher Lee helped him excel. Oh, and Emperor Palpatine's story arc was a million times better in those early movies than the clone with the inexplicable plan we got last year.



6. There Was The Right Level Of Fan Service While many of the criticisms were overly harsh, there's no denying that The Force Awakens borrowed a little too much from A New Hope in terms of how the story played out. The Last Jedi, on the other hand, essentially told fans that what they wanted didn't matter (which isn't always a bad thing), but The Rise of Skywalker took fan-serve to a downright unbearable level. Lucasfiilm clearly felt that they needed to make things right with fans after some of the creative decisions made by Rian Johnson, but that led to them arguably making no one happy. The prequels, on the other hand, did deliver the moments we wanted to see as fans (Darth Vader's transformation and how Emperor Palpatine got his deformed appearance, for example), and while that was undeniable fan-service, there was definitely just the right amount of it. Did we need to know how R2-D2 and C-3PO met? Nope, but it was more fun than the way Luke's personality shifted from film to film.



5. The Ending Didn't Suck Whether you loved or hated it, it's hard to deny that The Rise of Skywalker served as a mostly horrendous ending to the Skywalker Saga. Whether it's the fact the entire Skywalker lineage ended in death and Rey Palpatine dubbing herself "Rey Skywalker" or the random return of Emperor Palpatine to the land of the living with zero explanation about how it happened. Sure, Darth Vader's cry of "Nooooooo!" was, well, awful, but the way the prequels ended didn't really disappoint. We got to learn how Anakin Skywalker fell under the spell of the Emperor and learned what led to characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda ending up where they did in the original trilogy. It wasn't perfect, but it worked, and it didn't leave a bad taste in our mouths! Unfortunately, it will take a while to get over how the Skywalker Saga ultimately reached its conclusion.



4. There Weren't A Million Unanswered Questions For this point, you might be best off checking out our breakdown of The Rise of Skywalker's biggest unanswered questions! All done? Well, those barely scratch the surface, and it's crazy to think just how many lingering plot threads these sequels left us with. Not everything needs to be neatly tied up, of course, and a certain level of ambiguity is a nice way of getting fans to wonder what happened next to these characters. This finale, however, failed to wrap up the story arcs of key characters, and felt like half a movie as a result. We'll get into the long list of questions regarding Emperor Palpatine a little later, but you can't say the prequels left us with as many dangling plot threads, and certainly not ones this infuriating!



3. The Big Name Characters Got Their Due As we mentioned a little earlier, where we picked up with characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo in the sequels was downright depressing. The adventures we all imagined them having together came to an abrupt end, and their victory in Return of the Jedi was short-lived. No one said they had to have a happy ending, but man, what an ending for so many of our favourites! On the plus side, the prequels, didn't let down characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, or C-3PO. Instead, it added to their stories - not always in an effective way, mind you - and ultimately did them justice. We'll address why that's the case with Emperor Palpatine a little later, but they all fared better than the returning characters from the original trilogy.



2. The Changes To The Force Worked The concept of Midi-chlorians was so silly, that George Lucas had pretty much ditched the idea by the time Attack of the Clones rolled around. However, the ways he otherwise expanded on the Force did make sense, whether it was Yoda mentioning that Qui-Gon Jinn had mastered life after death or the effect the Dark Side had on Anakin Skywalker after his horrifying actions. The sequels also played around with the Force, but this time, the result were definitely mixed. Everything from Force Dyads to Wayfinders and the Dark Side were introduced in Disney's Star Wars movies, but most of these ideas didn't work. The concept of there being two Sith at one time (a Master and Apprentice) was randomly dropped, and the convoluted nonsense linking Kylo Ren and Rey in The Rise of Skywalker is definitely something that's better off forgotten.

