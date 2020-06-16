THE CLONE WARS Characters Rumored To Be Part Of Another Upcoming Disney/Lucasfilm Animated Project

There have been rumors for weeks now that another animated Star Wars series is being developed by Disney and Lucasfilm, but this latest report claims that it will feature characters from The Clone Wars !

Despite the end of The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian's return this October, it's looking like a quiet year for Star Wars, especially with no indication of when work on the next film will begin.

Instead, it's looking like Disney and Lucasfilm are focusing on television and video games, and we have both LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars: Squadrons to look forward to over the fall. In the meantime, however, an interesting new rumor has indicated that characters from The Clone Wars will return in another planned animated series.

Corey Van Dyke of Kessel Run Transmissions has explained that while The Clone Wars really is over, another animated project in the works will feature characters like Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex.

This is likely a reference to the Star Wars Rebels sequel series we've heard so much about which will explore what became of those characters during their quest to find Ezra Bridger. Oddly, rumors persist that character's story is actually going to continue in a live-action setting.

