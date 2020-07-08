THE CLONE WARS Concept Artist Reveals How Darth Vader Was Redesigned For The Series Finale

The series finale of The Clone Wars was pretty much perfect, and one of the show's concept artists has now revealed how Darth Vader was re-imagined for the show after his previous appearances in Rebels ...

The series finale of The Clone Wars ended with Darth Vader visiting the downed Republic ship Ahsoka Tano was in during the events of Revenge of the Sith. The Sith Lord found the graves she and Captain Rex had made for the fallen clones along with his former Padawan's lightsaber (which Anakin Skywalker had given her shortly before his fall to the Dark Side).

It was beautiful moment, and Vader looked fantastic in the style of The Clone Wars' animation.

Now, the show's art director, Kilian Plunkett, has revealed how he took designs used in Star Wars Rebels and tailored them for what we saw in the memorable and emotional series finale. "This time, I opened the 3D model of Vader from ‘Rebels’ and tweaked it to fit the Clone Wars look. Then I worked over flat renders to make these clean, detailed drawings."

It's fascinating to see the work that went into creating this villain, and the hope among many fans is that he will end up returning in The Bad Batch TV series coming to Disney+ next year.

Check out his designs for Darth Vader in the Instagram post below:

