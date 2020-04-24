THE CLONE WARS Featured A Surprising Nod To SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY This Week

The Clone Wars is nearing its end on Disney+, but footage from today's episode reveals an unexpected tie to Solo: A Star Wars Story which fills in some of the gaps in Maul's history. Check it out...

This week's episode of The Clone Wars ran parallel to the events of Revenge of the Sith, and with the Siege of Mandalore unfolding around Ahsoka Tano, we catch up with the villainous Maul. Preparing for a major battle against the Republic forces after failing to draw Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the planet, Maul reaches out to the leaders of the crime syndicate.

Urging them to go into hiding as Darth Sidious prepares to take control of the Galaxy following the death of Count Dooku, we see that one of the leaders is Solo: A Star Wars Story's Dryden Vos.

Played by Paul Bettany in that spinoff movie, the likeness is unmistakable, and this ties Maul's story in The Clone Wars to Solo in an effective way. With only a couple of episodes left in this final season, this Easter Egg is probably the only one we'll get, and there's a lot of gaps to fill in between here and the moment Qi'ra reported to Maul during Solo's surprising final few minutes.

What did you guys think of this surprise appearance from Vos in today's episode of The Clone Wars? Check out the video below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

