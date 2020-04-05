THE CLONE WARS - Here's What Happened In The Last Ever Episode Of The STAR WARS TV Series

The final episode of The Clone Wars is now streaming on Disney+, and we have a recap of all the biggest moments from the animated Star Wars TV show's epic ending. Find out more details after the jump...

Titled "Victory and Death," the final episode of The Clone Wars kicks off with Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex in serious trouble as the Clone Troopers - acting on Order 66 - attempt to put an end to them on the orders of the Galaxy's new Emperor. Knocking the clones unconscious, she and Rex start plotting their escape. Maul, meanwhile, is also cutting his way through some Troopers. In a hallway sequence perhaps even more impressive than what we saw in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Maul slices his way though Palpatine's army, before sending the ship he and our heroes are on crashing into a nearby moon. A tense confrontation between Jesse and Rex follows, and while chaos ensues with the clones intent on killing the Jedi, Maul manages to make his escape, leaving Rex and Ahsoka surrounded. Luckily, the duo manages to set off in a Y-Wing, though those Troopers aren't quite so lucky as the Star Destroyer hits the moon's surface. A little later, we see Ahsoka burying those men, while Rex attempts to reassemble some of the droids. Clearly horrified by what has happened, the Jedi drops one of her lightsaber hilts and leaves it in the dirt before walking away (many fans suspected the series would set the stage for Revenge of the Sith, but it instead leads a little more directly into the events of Star Wars Rebels). Flashing years into the future, we see Darth Vader come across the crashed ship and Ahsoka's lightsaber. He ignites the blade, and the Sith Lord's reflection is shown in one of the Trooper's helmets as he walks away, leaving us to only wonder what could be going through his head in this moment. What did you guys think of The Clone Wars finale? It's May The Fourth! Click on the "Next" button below to find

out what you should be doing to celebrate Star Wars Day!

10. Check Out The Latest Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Update DICE has announced that the final Star Wars: Battlefront 2 update will arrive tomorrow. In a blog post shared a little earlier today, DICE creative director Dennis Brännvall promises fans that support for the game will be ongoing, but there's a lot to delve into in this last lot of changes to the game. As well as getting to play on Scarif (the planet from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's finale battle), players will be able to play as Rey with her yellow lightsaber from The Rise of Skywalker along with Kylo Ren in his reforged mask, and a new version of Emperor Palpatine from that film. Oh, and if you manage to hit 5000 kills, you'll be able to play Darth Maul in his Old Master appearance (with the mechanical legs we've seen both in Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Clone Wars).



9. Build A Massive LEGO A-Wing To celebrate May The Fourth, LEGO is releasing a 1,673 piece A-Wing Starfighter set which is part of the LEGO Ultimate Collector line. Priced at $199.99, it measures 10.5 inches high, 16.5 inches long, and 10 inches wide when built, and is an undeniably impressive looking piece. Fans were recently given the chance to vote on the next UCS model, and with the Nebulon B Escort Frigate, TIE Bomber, and Republic Gunship offered a possibilities, it was the latter from Attack of the Clones which ultimately won the day (say what you will about the movie, but it's a great ship). If you are planning to head out and buy think one, just make sure you do so in a safe way!



8. Watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian On Disney+ Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations which are hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau. "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," said Favreau. "We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you." Debuting on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, subsequent episodes will be released every Friday, and based on what we see in the trailer above, there's no way this won't be an absolute must-watch.



7. Buckle In For The Clone Wars Series Finale The long-running animated series is finally set to reach its end, and following a new episode this Friday, the finale will air on Disney+ on May The Fourth. The show has caught up with the events to Revenge of the Sith and promises to reveal how Ahsoka Tano escapes Order 66. Chances are it will tie into Star Wars Rebels as well, while that recent nod to Solo: A Star Wars Story points to The Clone Wars means we could be in for a number of other unexpected surprises. The show is widely credited as one of Lucasfilm's best creations, and given Dave Filoni's involvement, perhaps there will be some nods to what's currently going on in The Mandalorian as well?



6. Read Marvel's Darth Vader Comic Books Marvel Comics has expanded the Star Wars franchise with a number of comic books, and while they've not all been amazing, those featuring Darth Vader have made for enjoyable reading. Charles Soule's work has been very strong, exploring what led to the creation of his castle on Mustafar and taking a deep dive into Anakin Skywalker's twisted relationship with Emperor Palpatine. There are no new comics being released right now, so that gives you plenty of time to catch up.



5. Watch Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker On Disney+ Disney recently announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+ two months sooner than expected, so if you've been itching for the chance to rewatch the Skywalker Saga finale...well, we're not going to judge you! The movie was certainly divisive, but it has its fair share of fans, and there are no doubt a lot of people out there who skipped it in theaters. With that in mind, it's easy to imagine it being a hit when it arrives on Disney+ this May The Fourth. Getting to watch it in 4K also means having the chance to take a closer look at some of the Easter Eggs in the final battle and Emperor Palpatine's weird new appearance following his return.



4. Relive The Original Saga The Star Wars prequels are, well, the prequels, and Disney's sequels remain as divisive as ever (it is, however, hard to find fault with spinoffs Rogue One and Solo, both of which are a lot of fun). If you're looking for a classic Star Wars fix, though, then you can't go wrong with A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. You can squeeze watching all three into a single day, and there's possibly no better way to spend May The Fourth as these all remain absolute classics. The only downside to reliving the films is that it might frustrate you knowing how the stories of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa ended in those sequels...and the fact they never shared a scene together. Of course, you'll likely enjoy these so much that it will help you forget all that.



3. Plan A Trip To Galaxy's Edge As of right now, there's no indication as to when Disney's theme parks will be able to re-open their doors, but that doesn't mean you can't start planning your next visit, especially if you still haven't checked out Galaxy's Edge. Also known as "Star Wars Land," you can pilot the Millennium Falcon, buy a lightsaber, visit a legit alien cantina, and even face off with Kylo Ren. "Rise of the Resistance" is a highlight, of course, and possibly the best ride in Disney World right now. CBM writer Ruby Goldstone recently shared an in-depth guide to visiting Galaxy's Edge, and you can check that out by clicking HERE (it's useful even for those of you who have already been).



2. Get Some Answers In The Rise Of Skywalker Novelisation Watched Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and still feel frustrated? Well, that's understandable, as it's definitely a movie which leaves viewers with a lot of unanswered questions. At least some of those, however, are answered in the official novelisation. As well as providing some insight into the thoughts and feelings of the characters, it addresses how Emperor Palpatine survived that fall in the Death Star II, and better explains what the deal was with Lando and Jannah. It's a shame fans have had to turn to a book like this for clarification, and we can't promise it will answer all of your questions, but there if you need an expanded version of the story, this should work.

