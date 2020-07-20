THE CLONE WARS Hot Toys Action Figures Use Hayden Christensen And Ewan McGregor's Likeness

Some new Hot Toys action figures reveal versions of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from The Clone Wars based on the respective likenesses of live-action actors Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor...

The Clone Wars wrapped up back in May, and remains one of the best Star Wars stories ever told by Lucasfilm. The final season was, in fact, such a success for Disney+ that a spinoff series - The Bad Batch - has already been given the green light, and that's good news for fans who remain anxious for more stories set during that time period.

While the show focused on more than just the relationship between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, they were definitely a highlight, and it's a shame we never got to see their "Clone Wars" adventures in a live-action setting (in fact, when Revenge of the Sith started, they ended the conflict).

However, thanks to newly revealed Hot Toys action figures (via The Direct), we finally get to see the likenesses of Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor used to bring their counterparts from The Clone Wars to life. While the stylised animation is missed, these are really cool, and reveal what those rumoured Obi-Wan Kenobi flashblacks could look like.

With any luck, more figures like these will follow, as a Captain Rex certainly wouldn't go amiss.

Check out these toys based on The Clone Wars below, and let us know what else you'd like from a live-action take non the hit series down in the comments section!

