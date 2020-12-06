THE CLONE WARS Series Is Definitely Over According To Showrunner Dave Filoni

The Clone Wars recently aired its series finale on Disney+, but as much as fans would like the show to continue in some way, showrunner Dave Filoni has now made it clear that it really has ended...

The Clone Wars series finale was pretty much perfect, but there are many fans struggling to come to terms that the series really has reached its end. It's not hard to see why when it was packed full of such quality storytelling, and it's a show that a lot of viewers have dedicated over a decade of their lives to.

Unfortunately, for those hoping for more of The Clone Wars in some way, shape, or form, showrunner Dave Filoni told Nerdist that the story is now done because the narrative has finished.

"I don’t know. Personally for me, probably not," he said when asked about a possible continuation. "I have a lot of things I’m excited that we’re doing looking forward. I think it’s hard because I so appreciate the fan support, and I appreciate just how excited everybody was that we were back. I understand them wanting more and more episodes."

"The people that worked on it—myself and the team, basically all the leads—they were on the original run and I think it shows. We’re really thankful we got to finish it. But I also think creatively, you always want to move forward. I think you could get stuck in a situation where suddenly we’re doing all these stories again, but where is the ending? I don’t want that feeling. I want you to feel like this had a purpose and it rounded out and let’s find something new that’s exciting."

"We’ve got to look forward a bit here, but boy that was really satisfying to get to do," he continued. "I can’t even tell you how grateful we all are that people were there for it to watch and support it. Disney+ supported us greatly to get this done. It was a great effort by everybody that understood what Clone Wars meant to people. It feels good. I’m glad it’s done."

While this is bound to disappoint a lot of fans, what Filoni says makes perfect sense. The Clone Wars went beyond where many people expected in the first place, as the final season led right into the events of Revenge of the Sith. There have been rumblings of a new animated series for a while, especially after Star Wars: Resistance failed to fill the void left by Star Wars Rebels.

