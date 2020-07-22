THE CLONE WARS Star Sam Witwer Drops Some Hints About Disney+'s Plans For THE BAD BATCH

The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels star Sam Witwer has shared some new details about Disney+'s The Bad Batch , teasing the animation and time setting for the highly anticipated spinoff. Check it out...

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Lucasfilm is developing a new animated Star Wars TV show called The Bad Batch. Also known as "Clone Force 99," the series promises to put the spotlight on a group of characters we first met in The Clone Wars, and fans are definitely excited to return to that era.

During a recent Twitch stream, Maul voice actor Sam Witwer shared some details about The Bad Batch, going so far as to tease the animation style for the currently mysterious spinoff.

"I will tell you it looks really really good," Witwer started. "It looks absolutely beautiful. The story...at least I know where the story begins for the first several episodes and I was very pleased because it's a little area of Star Wars that has not often been visited."

He continued by comparing the animation quality to the final season of The Clone Wars, and added: "It meant getting a lot of people back in there that was previously been at Lucasfilm and moved on when Clone Wars was cancelled. In order to do Clone Wars, you needed a lot of those folks back. What I liked is that they didn't just put all back that together only to let them go again."

"So what I saw was brilliant, extraordinary beautiful, beautiful, beautiful animation. I won't say what it looks like but I will say this, of the quality of Clone Wars where that bar is set, yes absolutely, totally [it meets it]." That one heck of an endorsement, and it wouldn't be at all surprising for Witwer to lend his voice to the show, even if it has nothing to do with Maul.

What are you guys most looking forward to seeing in The Bad Batch?