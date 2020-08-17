THE CLONE WARS Star Sam Witwer Explains His Process For Perfecting Darth Maul's Voice

Sam Witwer has voiced Darth Maul across both animated and live-action Star Wars projects, and he's now offered some insight into his process for bringing the iconic villain to life through his voice work.

For many Star Wars fans, Darth Maul's story came to an end when he was sliced in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi during the events of The Phantom Menace. However, he would later make a surprise return in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and fans of The Clone Wars knew exactly how that came to pass.

While Peter Serafinowicz voiced the villain in The Phantom Menace (and Ray Park provided his physical appearance), Lucasfilm later turned to Sam Witwer to provide Maul's voice, and he's no portrayed the character at several different stages of his life, becoming the definitive Maul in the process.

Recently, IGN asked Witwer to provide some insight into his work, and his answer was fascinating. "With Maul's voice, it changes. Maul's voice now is different than the younger Maul. I always ask, 'What era Maul are we doing?' The older he is, he starts becoming more colorful and weird."

"Between the Serafinowicz voice that was established in The Phantom Menace, I took a lot from Palpatine," the actor continued. "Because that's his dad, really, so he would have learned a lot of things from Palpatine. His sense of humor is Palpatine's sense of humor. When things are going well for these gentlemen, everything is hilarious. Only when things are going well."

Rumours persist that Maul will return in the not too distant future, and while we know how his story ended thanks to Star Wars Rebels, there are plenty of gaps for Lucasfilm to still fill in somehow.

Would you like to see more from Witwer's version of this classic Star Wars villain moving forward?