Boba Fett Returns! THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Casts Temuera Morrison As The Iconic Bounty Hunter

There was speculation that Boba Fett may play a role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian , and it's now been revealed that Star Wars: Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison will play the iconic character...

Boba Fett is back!

There was speculation that the mysterious figure that approached the lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) in Season 1 of The Mandalorian might turn out to be the iconic bounty hunter first introduced in the The Empire Strikes Back, and it's now been confirmed.

According to THR, Temuera Morrison will play Fett in Season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series. As any fan of the galaxy far, far away will surely be aware, the Kiwi actor actually played Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of The Clones.

It's important to note that The Mandalorian is set after the events of Return of The Jedi, which means Fett did indeed survive his fall into the Sarlacc Pit.

Morrison is not expected to have a substantial role in the upcoming season, but the groundwork will no doubt be laid for him to return at some point in the future. Who knows... he may even star in that Boba Fett movie fans have been clamoring for all these years?

