Boba Fett Returns! THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Casts Temuera Morrison As The Iconic Bounty Hunter

Boba Fett is back!
There was speculation that the mysterious figure that approached the lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) in Season 1 of The Mandalorian might turn out to be the iconic bounty hunter first introduced in the The Empire Strikes Back, and it's now been confirmed.
According to THR, Temuera Morrison will play Fett in Season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series. As any fan of the galaxy far, far away will surely be aware, the Kiwi actor actually played Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of The Clones.
It's important to note that The Mandalorian is set after the events of Return of The Jedi, which means Fett did indeed survive his fall into the Sarlacc Pit.
Morrison is not expected to have a substantial role in the upcoming season, but the groundwork will no doubt be laid for him to return at some point in the future. Who knows... he may even star in that Boba Fett movie fans have been clamoring for all these years?
What do you guys make of this news? Will you be glad to see the return of this fan-favorite Star Wars character? Let us know in the usual place.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]