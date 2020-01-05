Darth Maul Actor Ray Park Seemingly Teases A Role In THE MANDALORIAN Season 2

Ray Park remains closely tied to Darth Maul after first playing the character in 1999's The Phantom Menace , but he now appears to be teasing an appearance in The Mandalorian ! Read on for details...

Ray Park played Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Solo: A Star Wars Story, while he's also leant his movements to The Clone Wars animated series. He's never voiced the character, though, as that honour instead went to Peter Serafinowicz and, most notably, Sam Witwer.

However, Park has sent speculation into overdrive this week by sharing a cryptic Instagram post.

As you can see below, the actor shared the Sith logo alongside the now iconic catchphrase from The Mandalorian, "This is the way." Now, in terms of canon, Maul was killed by Obi-Wan Kenobi shortly before the events of A New Hope, so it's impossible to imagine him appearing in the Disney+ series as that character (unless it's in a flashback or hologram unearthed from the past).

There are plenty of other ways he could appear, of course, though we can't help but wonder whether a flashback might explain the legacy of the Darksaber, revealing how it went from being in Maul's possession to ultimately falling into the evil Moff Gideon's hands.

We'll have to wait and see, and while this might just be Park having fun with fans, it's certainly hard not to get excited about seeing more of Maul in a live-action setting moving forward...

