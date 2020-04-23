DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Trailer And Poster Reveals A First Look At The New Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm has shared the first trailer and poster for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian , the new documentary series which promises to take us behind the scenes of the hit Disney+ series starting May 4th.

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew of the show to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering last November on Disney+.

Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars - Monday, May 4th - this is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," said Favreau. "We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you."

New episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+, and you can get a first look at the show (alongside a striking new poster) below. For fans, it looks like essential viewing, and learning more about the series promises to be a lot of fun.

