DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Trailer And Poster Reveals A First Look At The New Disney+ Series

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew of the show to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering last November on Disney+.
Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars - Monday, May 4th - this is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.
"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," said Favreau. "We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you."
New episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+, and you can get a first look at the show (alongside a striking new poster) below. For fans, it looks like essential viewing, and learning more about the series promises to be a lot of fun.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]