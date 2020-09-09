RUMOR MILL: THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 And AHSOKA TANO Spinoff Will Feature Captain Rex And Sabine Wren

There have been rumblings about live-action plans for Captain Rex and Sabine Wren for a while, but a new rumour doing the rounds suggests that both characters will appear in The Mandalorian and beyond...

Kessel Run Transmissions has been a reliable source of Star Wars information for a while now, breaking a number of big stories about the future of this Galaxy Far, Far Away on the small screen. Now, they're reporting that two key characters will be part of the rumoured Ahsoka Tano series which is reportedly coming to Disney+ and spins out of the events of The Mandalorian.

On their latest YouTube livestream, they reveal that both Captain Rex and Sabine Wren will be part of this series, with Temuera Morrison playing the former, and an unknown actress as the latter.

They also double down on previous reports that both Rex and Sabine are set to appear in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian, and state that they have 100% confirmation that we'll see Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and a live-action version of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze.

Clearly, someone has been cast as Sabine, and the prevailing theory online is that it could be WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. However, it's unclear how she would be able to fit in a leading role in a TV series like Ahsoka Tano with her commitments to the wrestling world (some of the company's pro wrestler's are allowed to take time off to tackle outside projects, however).

We'll have to wait and see, but we're gonna need that trailer for The Mandalorian ASAP...