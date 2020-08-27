RUMOR MILL: THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Star Rosario Dawson Has Shot Ahsoka Tano Footage For Marketing

Those rumours about The Mandalorian season two trailer debuting last week proved to be incorrect, but a new report now claims Rosario Dawson shot a promo as Ahsoka Tano just a couple of weeks ago...

According to the reliable folks over at Kessel Run Transmissions, Rosario Dawson reportedly shot footage as Ahsoka Tano as little as two weeks ago. This was obviously relating to her role as the character in The Mandalorian season two, and the sequence was reportedly shot specifically for marketing purposes (rather than the show itself).

This is reportedly what led to the delay of the rumoured teaser trailer last week, but that can't be too far away seeing as it's been over a year since our first look at season one arrived online.

Regardless, the site adds that the scene Dawson shot shows Ahsoka in a grey cloak battling two Bounty Hunter assassins. It's implied that the setting for this is a cantina, but they go on to state that the footage which has been filmed is "phenomenal." A promo like this would obviously be an effective way of showcasing the former Jedi in action and introducing this live-action version to fans.

Given Ahsoka's popularity, it makes sense for a big part of The Mandalorian's marketing campaign to be based around The Clone Wars standout. However, you have to hope that Lucasfilm won't forget to keep the spotlight on Din Djarin and The Child as this is still supposed to their show!

What are your thoughts on this rumoured promo?