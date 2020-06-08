RUMOR MILL: THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Trailer Could Be Heading Our Way A Little Later This Month

If a new rumour is to be believed, we'll get to see the first trailer for The Mandalorian season two in just a matter of weeks, and you can find the possible premiere date for that after the jump...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

It's been confirmed that season two of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ this October, and that has to mean the show's marketing campaign will soon kick in. The streaming service could release nothing more than a premiere date and the series would still be a hit, but a first look of some sort would certainly be welcome in these dark times.

If a rumour shared by LRM Online is to be believed, a trailer for the show will drop during the first round of the NBA playoffs either on August 21st or August 22nd.

This does make sense; Star Wars Celebration was set to take place that weekend before being cancelled due to COVID-19, and Disney has a habit of dropping big trailers during sporting events. Throw in the fact that DC FanDome is now scheduled for that same weekend, and it wouldn't be remotely surprising for Disney to do something to overshadow Warner Bros.' online event.

We'll have to wait and see whether this pans out, but a first look at The Mandalorian season two can't be that far away. We can but hope that we get to see at least a glimpse of Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett.

Do you think a trailer debut is likely later this month?