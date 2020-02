Spinoffs For THE MANDALORIAN Are In Play According To Disney CEO Bob Iger

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4 billion USD, who would have thought that future galactic adventures of the Jedi and Sith would be relegated to television instead of film. But that's where the franchise finds itself after a schismatic sequel trilogy and prequel films have divided thefandom.,” said Bob Iger in a recent quarterly earnings call with investors regarding the future of. He would later go on to state that Disney and Lucasfilm are looking at "."Raise your hand if you want to see a spinoff show starring Emilly Swallow's The Armorer, Gina Carano's Cara Dune, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, or Taika Waititi's IG-11? Then again, Iger's statement kind of implies that the series hasn't produced a character yet that's capable of leading his/her's own show (but it will).returns for a highly-anticipated sophomore season this October.