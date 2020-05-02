Spinoffs For THE MANDALORIAN Are In Play According To Disney CEO Bob Iger
When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4 billion USD, who would have thought that future galactic adventures of the Jedi and Sith would be relegated to television instead of film. But that's where the franchise finds itself after a schismatic sequel trilogy and prequel films have divided the Star Wars fandom.
In addition to watching the weekly adventures of Din Djarin, a few of his companions might soon be starring in their own television shows as Disney CEO Bob Iger says the future of Star Wars is TV.
"The priority in the next few years is television,” said Bob Iger in a recent quarterly earnings call with investors regarding the future of Star Wars. He would later go on to state that Disney and Lucasfilm are looking at "the possibility of infusing [The Mandalorian] with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series."
Raise your hand if you want to see a spinoff show starring Emilly Swallow's The Armorer, Gina Carano's Cara Dune, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, or Taika Waititi's IG-11? Then again, Iger's statement kind of implies that the series hasn't produced a character yet that's capable of leading his/her's own show (but it will).
The Mandalorian returns for a highly-anticipated sophomore season this October.
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
