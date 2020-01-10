THE MANDALORIAN And The Child Take A Speeder-Bike Ride On New Season 2 Poster

The highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian is set to premiere at the end of the month, and Disney+ has now shared a new poster for the acclaimed live-action Star Wars series. Check it out...

Disney+ finally dropped the first trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian last month, giving Star Wars fans a much better idea of what to expect from the continuing adventures of feared bounty hunter Din Djarin and The Child, aka Baby Yoda.

The acclaimed series will return on October 30th, and the streaming service has now debuted a new poster via Twitter. The image features Djarin (Pedro Pascale) blasting across a desert location on a speeder-bike with his adorable companion in tow.

The trailer didn't give us a look at the likes of Boba Fett or Ahsoka Tano (we did get a glimpse of Sasha Banks' character), but it did reveal what will likely be the main plot thread for the season, as the Armorer tells her kinsman that he must reunite The Child with his own people: the mysterious sorcerers known as the Jedi.

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

This is the way! We should see a second trailer within the next couple of weeks, but for now let us know what you think of this new poster in the comments.