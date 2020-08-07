THE MANDALORIAN: Baby Yoda Is Getting His Own Breakfast Cereal From General Mills Later This Year

Merchandise for The Mandalorian has started taking over stores across the globe, but Baby Yoda (a.k.a. The Child) is now heading to a supermarket near you for some funky looking breakfast cereal...

Due to the secrecy surrounding The Mandalorian's first season, very little merchandise was available when it launched on Disney+ last November. That led to companies rushing to produce everything and anything Baby Yoda related, and the adorable creature is now beginning to dominate stores.

Apparently, that's going to include breakfast cereal based on the tiny Force user, courtesy of General Mills. This was actually revealed back on May 4th, but it's only just now gone viral.

General Mills is best known for cereal brands like Cheerios, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Lucky Charms, so chances are these will be pretty tasty. There's no firm release date for the cereals right now, but they should start popping up on supermarket shelves soon, and for Star Wars fans, they'll likely be a must-have.

More recently, the company revealed a cereal line based on Minions: Rise of Gru. That can be seen below, though how much interest it will generate after the film's delay is hard to say.

Check them out:

