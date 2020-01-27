THE MANDALORIAN Behind The Scenes Images Reveal Jaw-Dropping Camera Trickery And Environments

Some newly revealed behind the scenes images from The Mandalorian have been revealed showcasing how LED screens were used to create immersive real-time environments in place of green screen. Check it out!





Well, in a newly revealed batch of behind the scenes images, we see how Industrial Light & Magic used new Stagecraft technology on the series. That utilises massive rear-projected LED screens to create immersive real-time environments rather than green screens which are used to add CGI backgrounds during post-production.



The difference here is that Stagecraft's real-time environments are present on set and and react with what's being filmed. After watching The Mandalorian, it's fair to say it's a seamless effect.



It will be interesting seeing how ILM continues to make use of this technology moving forward but to check out these images, either hit the "View List" button or, if that's not currently showing, use the "Next" button in order to click through page after page with no loading times!





This visually impressive opening sequence ensured that The Mandalorian kicked off in a memorable fashion but it's crazy to realise that the snowy background wasn't actually remotely real!

The Mandalorian has been praised by fans for feeling like old-school Star Wars and the use of practical effects is definitely something that's been appreciated and noticed by Disney+ subscribers.Well, in a newly revealed batch of behind the scenes images, we see how Industrial Light & Magic used new Stagecraft technology on the series. That utilises massive rear-projected LED screens to create immersive real-time environments rather than green screens which are used to add CGI backgrounds during post-production.The difference here is that Stagecraft's real-time environments are present on set and and react with what's being filmed. After watching The Mandalorian, it's fair to say it's a seamless effect.This visually impressive opening sequence ensured that The Mandalorian kicked off in a memorable fashion but it's crazy to realise that the snowy background wasn't actually remotely real!





While the ship's cockpit was real, everything else was the product of one of these screens. You have to believe this would have helped both the filmmakers and cast members on set.

While the ship's cockpit was real, everything else was the product of one of these screens. You have to believe this would have helped both the filmmakers and cast members on set.





Yes, that entire workshop was created with one of those screens and there's no way anyone could have imagined that real sets hadn't been created for the show based on how real they looked.

Yes, that entire workshop was created with one of those screens and there's no way anyone could have imagined that real sets hadn't been created for the show based on how real they looked.





This is particularly impressive as we get to see how, yet again, only part of the Mandalorian's ship was really created whereas the rest (and the background) was added with an LED screen.

This is particularly impressive as we get to see how, yet again, only part of the Mandalorian's ship was really created whereas the rest (and the background) was added with an LED screen.





Visual effects these days are amazing and it's often hard to tell what's real and what's not. However, technology like this could be a game changer...and likely saves a fair bit of money!

Visual effects these days are amazing and it's often hard to tell what's real and what's not. However, technology like this could be a game changer...and likely saves a fair bit of money!





It's unlikely that The Mandalorian will receive a physical media release so here's hoping that Disney+ eventually adds some behind the scenes featurettes to the recently launched streaming service.

It's unlikely that The Mandalorian will receive a physical media release so here's hoping that Disney+ eventually adds some behind the scenes featurettes to the recently launched streaming service.





These LED screens definitely give the show that old-school Star Wars feel as do the practical effects which were used in place of CGI characters and flashy effects often seen on the big screen.

These LED screens definitely give the show that old-school Star Wars feel as do the practical effects which were used in place of CGI characters and flashy effects often seen on the big screen.