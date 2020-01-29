THE MANDALORIAN Behind The Scenes Photos Reveal How IG-11 Ended Up Having A Presence On Set

More behind the scenes photos from The Mandalorian have been revealed and as well as getting more insight into how the Disney+ series was made, we also learn how IG-11 was represented on set...





It's great to get that insight but something that really jumps out is the way Taika Waititi's IG-11 was brought to life on set. While the series did rely on practical effects, Lucasfilm didn't build an actual working droid (obviously).



There's are some great shots here, including a fun look at Kuiil riding into action and a meeting of minds between producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It's also undeniably fascinating to find out the sheer level of work which went into ensuring that The Mandalorian wouldn't have to rely on CGI.



So, to check out these images, hit the "View List"/"Next" button below!







The Mandalorian takes aim in this awesome photo but is it Pedro Pascal beneath the helmet? Possibly but we know that the in-demand actor often wasn't present on set for filming.

The Mandalorian has proved to be a bigger hit than anyone could have ever expected and anticipation for season two is through the roof. While time will tell whether any behind the scenes featurettes are added to Disney+ somewhere down the line, we do have some new images which shed some light on how the first live-action Star Wars TV series was made.It's great to get that insight but something that really jumps out is the way Taika Waititi's IG-11 was brought to life on set. While the series did rely on practical effects, Lucasfilm didn't build an actual working droid (obviously).There's are some great shots here, including a fun look at Kuiil riding into action and a meeting of minds between producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It's also undeniably fascinating to find out the sheer level of work which went into ensuring that The Mandalorian wouldn't have to rely on CGI.So, to check out these images, hit the "View List"/"Next" button below!The Mandalorian takes aim in this awesome photo but is it Pedro Pascal beneath the helmet? Possibly but we know that the in-demand actor often wasn't present on set for filming.





Those giant screens in the background used live environments on an LED screen in place of green screen and that helped with lightning and ensuring the actors had something to play off.

Those giant screens in the background used live environments on an LED screen in place of green screen and that helped with lightning and ensuring the actors had something to play off.





Yes, IG-11 is indeed just played by a guy with the droid's head on top of his. Interestingly, this confirms that Taika Waititi didn't actually play the beloved droid on the set of The Mandalorian.

Yes, IG-11 is indeed just played by a guy with the droid's head on top of his. Interestingly, this confirms that Taika Waititi didn't actually play the beloved droid on the set of The Mandalorian.