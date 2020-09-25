THE MANDALORIAN Behind The Scenes Video Reveals Incredible Process Of Creating The Razor Crest

ILM has released a new behind the scenes video for The Mandalorian which reveals how the Razor Crest was brought to life in the Disney+ series, including with the use of miniatures. Check it out...

ILM has released a new mini-documentary for The Mandalorian's first season, exploring the creation of The Razor Crest. As you can see in the video below, model-making was used to create the ship, an old-school Star Wars visual effect which was ultilised by George Lucas in the original movies for everything from the Millennium Falcon to X-Wings and TIE Fighters.

Directed by Chris Hawkinson, the documentary explores ILM's commitment to using miniatures despite the increased usage of CGI, and he explains, "Miniatures and motion control are in our DNA at ILM, and it’s been over 15 years since we have done a motion-control shoot."

Interestingly, it's also revealed that the idea is that the Razor Crest is a ship that "predates X-Wings," and there's been a lot of speculation that "Razor Crest" is, in fact, the type of ship, and not its name.

If that's the case, then we could see it finally receive a name in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian. Time will tell on that front, but it would definitely be interesting finding out the history of the bounty hunter's ship, especially as it's such a crucial part of the critically acclaimed Disney+ series.

Check out this behind the scenes video for The Mandalorian below:

