THE MANDALORIAN: Breaking Down The First Trailer For Season 2 Of The STAR WARS TV Series

Earlier today, Lucasfilm finally released the first trailer for The Mandalorian season two, and we're now breaking down all the biggest moments and reveals in the epic sneak peek. Read on for details...

It's been one heck of a day for fans of The Mandalorian, and following the release of that awesome first trailer, we're now taking a much closer look at what the footage revealed about what's to come. While the big name characters rumoured to be coming to season two are M.I.A., there was lot this sneak peek left us to talk about, and it's clear the show is going to evolve in some unexpected, exciting ways when it returns to Disney+ on October 30th, later this year. From that haunting opening shot to Moff Gideon's forces and Sasha Banks' mystery character, we're taking an in-depth look at all the biggest moments and reveals in the trailer for The Mandalorian's season two, and we think there might be some key scenes you overlooked the first time. To take a look through this feature, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button down below!

10. Razor Crest In Peril Well, this is certainly a pretty bleak way to kick things off! We don't know what's happened to bring us to this point, but the Razor Crest can be seen floating through space with its cargo door open and the engines looking like they're definitely nearing the point of being beyond repair. Is anyone even on board? We doubt it, but with Giancarlo Esposito recently confirming that Moff Gideon spends time with The Child in season two, this could be the results of an attack from his forces. Whatever the case may be, it's clear that the ante is being upped in a major way for season two...



9. Return To Tatooine Entertainment Weekly's recent cover story confirmed that season two of The Mandalorian will take us back to Tatooine, but this shot shows us Din Djarin's return to the desolate home of Luke Skywalker. What leads him to return there after the events of season one is hard to say, but with rumours swirling about Boba Fett and Cobb Vanth factoring into this next batch of episodes, something is clearly going to force the Mandalorian into returning there and potentially crossing paths with them. Here's a cool theory for you; what if Din meets Boba on another planet, and he demands that in return for his help, Mando must retrieve his old Mandalorian armour from self-appointed sheriff Vanth?



8. A Snowy Planet It's highly unlikely that this is Hoth, but it's always fun to visit a snowy planet in the Star Wars Universe. We're not entirely sure what that downed ship in the background is, but it could very easily be a leftover from the Clone Wars based on the markings; ultimately, it's hard to say for sure. Regardless, it's clear that the Mandalorian's journey to find The Child's people is going to take him across the entire Galaxy to a lot of different locales, and it's hard not to wonder what might be here. We know that Ilum, the home of the Starkiller Base, was chosen by The First Order because it was rich in Kyber Crystals, so perhaps that's where Din's journey has taken him during season two?



7. Is That Sabine Wren? WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was rumoured to be part of season two a while back, with the prevailing theory being that she's playing a live-action version of Star Wars Rebels' Sabine Wren. She certainly looks the part, though it's hard to imagine how a full-time pro wrestler can accommodate what would potentially be a key role in this small screen Star Wars Universe moving forward. Cloaked in shadow and wearing a robe that led to many fans believing this could be Ahsoka Tano, it's hard to say who Banks is playing, and she could be literally anyone if we're being honest! However, we're willing to put our money on Wren, though she definitely seems to have changed from the young Mandalorian who wore that colourful armour as she keeps a close eye on Din.



6. Mando's Mission If the voiceover from the Armorer sounds familiar, it's because it's what she told Din Djarin at the end of The Mandalorian's first season. However, it emphasises that the character's mission hasn't changed and that season two is going to revolve around him attempting to return The Child to its people. Those "people" are the Jedi, of course, and it's definitely surprising that they're M.I.A. from this teaser. Ahsoka Tano isn't the only one conspicuous by her absence from this sneak peek, as there's also no sign of Captain Rex or Boba Fett. A glimpse of any of them would have driven fans crazy, but Lucasfilm clearly didn't feel the need to drop a big reveal like that to build hype; what we see is enough!



5. Rebels We caught a glimpse of the victorious Rebels during the first season of The Mandalorian when a few familiar faces popped up in some X-Wings, but they seem to be out in full force here...and pursuing the Razor Crest. Initially, it looks like they pull up alongside Din's ship to speak with him, but it later looks like they're definitely in pursuit of the bounty hunter. The only indication otherwise is that we don't see any lasers firing, so it's at least somewhat feasible that they're travelling with him or even heading into battle alongside the Mandalorian. Whatever the case may be, it's going to be exciting picking up with them post-Return of the Jedi!



4. Friends Reunited Greef Karga and Cara Dune are back, and it seems they really did become partners following the events of season one. Some time appears to have passed as there's some grey in the former's beard, but we doubt that it's been years since they last saw Din Djarin and The Child. Cara looks happier than her newfound partner anyway, but we imagine Karga is probably concerned about what sort of trouble has brought the Mandalorian back to his planet, Nevarro. We've yet to see The Child in any shots with these two returning characters, so don't be surprised if it's at this point in the series Din needs them to help him retrieve his charge from Moff Gideon.



3. Imperial Forces Talking of Gideon, we get a glimpse inside what appears to be the villain's own Star Destroyer. The Empire may have been defeated, but that doesn't mean their forces would just disappear. Clearly, The Mandalorian will continue exploring what became of those who tried to continue as normal after Emperor Palpatine's fall before The First Order was formed in their place. It appears that TIE Fighter from season one wasn't a one-off either as there are plenty of them to be found in this trailer, while a couple of Scout Troopers also race off after an unknown foe. To say that Din Djarin finds himself outgunned during season two would probably be an understatement!



2. Fight Club It seems like word of the Mandalorian and The Child has spread across the Galaxy, as the inhabitants of this fight club definitely seem to know who the bounty hunter is (hence why they draw their guns on him; we're guessing there's probably still a bounty on Din's head thanks to Moff Gideon). This leads to a hilarious moment with The Child hiding in his pod, and Mando taking them out with ease. Something we're wondering, though, is whether that's Terminator legend Michael Biehn hidden beneath all that make-up. It sounds like it could be him, but we can't say for sure just yet.

