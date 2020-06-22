THE MANDALORIAN: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms That She Directed A Season 2 Episode Of The Disney+ Series

Bryce Dallas Howard directed The Mandalorian season one episode "Chapter 4: The Sanctuary," and the Jurassic World: Dominion star now confirms that she'll be back behind the camera for season two as well.

Thus far, it's been confirmed that The Mandalorian season one directors Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni will be returning to helm episodes of season two, while they will be joined by Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers (who plays Greef Karga in the Disney+ TV series).

Now, though, Bryce Dallas Howard has confirmed that she will also be behind the camera. As you may recall, she helmed "Chapter 4: The Sanctuary," the memorable AT-ST episode which introduced Gina Carano as Cara Dune.

"I directed an episode on the second season of Mandalorian," she told Collider during a recent interview. "That's already done, which is wonderful, so I'm looking forward to that coming out at the end of the year." As you might expect, the filmmaker didn't provide any further details than that, but this definitely feels like the right move for The Mandalorian.

Of course, beyond the series returning to Disney+ this October, very little is known about what to expect from season two. Boba Fett, Ashoka Tano, and Captain Rex are all expected to appear, but until we get a first look at the show, none of those additions are, well, officially official!

How do you guys feel about Howard returning to work on The Mandalorian season two?