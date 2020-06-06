THE MANDALORIAN: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals How Meme-Worthy Baby Yoda Moment Was Created

The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed how that now iconic scene featuring Baby Yoda sipping on his soup was the result of her kids being on set. Find out more details after the jump...

The second The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) was revealed in The Mandalorian, fans gravitated towards the adorable, and often hilarious, character. As time passed, the Disney+ series delivered a number of unforgettable moments featuring the Mandalorian's unlikely travelling partner, but it's him sipping tea which has really resonated...and resulted in a lot of memes!

Now, director Bryce Dallas Howard - who helmed the episode that happened in - has explained during a virtual panel at the ATX Television Festival At Home (via Collider) how the moment was created.

"My kids were on set pretty much every day," the filmmaker reveals. "And even before we came to set, when it was the storyboards for the episode… when we were just conceiving of things, my daughter would come into the editing room and whenever Baby wasn’t on screen, she would lean over to me and be like, ‘Where’s Baby? Where’s Baby? Where’s Baby?’"

"Jon [Favreau] picked up on that, like, ‘Oh yeah — if the kid is wondering where Baby is, then we need to know where Baby is at all times.' There was something with the kids where Baby was very real and Baby was in danger and they needed to see where Baby was at all times."

"They needed to know Baby was safe," Howard added. "And from that a variety of moments came up that were constructed just because we wanted everyone to know Baby was safe."

So, in an effort to reassure both her, and other people's kids, this iconic momet was created! It's a surprising behind the scenes story, and one which definitely paid off in a memorable, amazing way.