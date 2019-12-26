THE MANDALORIAN Chapter 7 Concept Art Features An Alternate Take On Gina Carano's Cara Dune

The season 1 finale ofhits Disney+ this Friday, and Lucasfilm has now shared some official concept art from last week's shocking penultimate episode, "The Reckoning."The images spotlight Mando and co. returning to Kuiil's farm, The Razorcrest landing at the rendezvous point to meet Greef Carga and his crew, and an alternate take on Cara Dune.The tough-as-nails former Rebel shock-trooper was actually designed with actress Gina Carano in mind, and this concept design looks very similar to how the character is depicted on the show - the only major difference being her shorter, purple hair.Check out the artwork below along with stills from the previous installments, and let us know how you think the season finale is going to play out.