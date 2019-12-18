THE MANDALORIAN: Check Out Some Spoiler Stills From Easily The Best Episode To Date

The last few episodes of The Mandalorian
have been standalone in nature, but today's "Chapter 7" brought things back to the storyline introduced in those early few instalments.
After receiving a message from Greef Karga promising to clear the Mandalorian's name in exchange for him killing "The Client," the bounty hunter enlists the help of Cara Dune and Kuiil (IG-11, meanwhile, is revealed to be alive but considerably more docile in nature after being reprogrammed).
After meeting with Greef on Nevarro, an attack from some creatures leads to "The Child" using his Force powers to heal a mortal wound suffered by the leader of the Guild who later reveals that he was planning to betray and kill the Mandalorian before he learned how special the baby is. Kuill is tasked with returning the youngster to the ship while the other three head back into town.
With the Mandalorian pretending to have been captured by Greef and Dune, "The Client" receives a message from Moff Gideon who proceeds to gun down him and his Stormtroopers with the help of Death Troopers and his own army (all of whom are decked out in spotless armour). He wants The Child and gets him, as we learn that two Scout Troopers gunned down poor Kuill as the episode ends.
It's a gut punch of an ending, and next week's finale can't get here soon enough. In the meantime, Disney has released some stills from the episode which you can see - along with other previously released images and concept art - by clicking on the "View List" button down below.m
Continue scrolling to check out stills and concept art from Chapters 1 - 5 of The Mandalorian!
