THE MANDALORIAN: Check Out Some Spoiler Stills From That Mind-Blowing Season Finale

What an ending! In the season finale of The Mandalorian , we not only got to see the bounty hunter's face but his true name - Din Djarin - was also revealed. It was also confirmed that he wasn't born on Mandalore and was instead taken in as a child and raised in their ways ("This is the way.").By the time the episode ended, he had been given a jetpack and a brand new mission: to deliver The Child to a Jedi Knight and the hunt is now on to find one in a Galaxy with only Luke Skywalker!Of course, given Dave Filoni's role in The Mandalorian, Ezra Bridger or Ahsoka Tano making an appearance wouldn't be a huge surprise, especially as the episode ends with Moff Gideon wielding the Dark Saber which factored into both Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars in a major way.We'll have to wait and see but check out some images from the finale by hitting the "View List" button!