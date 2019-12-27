 THE MANDALORIAN: Check Out Some Spoiler Stills From That Mind-Blowing Season Finale
The Mandalorian Headlines

THE MANDALORIAN: Check Out Some Spoiler Stills From That Mind-Blowing Season Finale

THE MANDALORIAN: Check Out Some <font color=red>Spoiler</font> Stills From That Mind-Blowing Season Finale

The season finale of The Mandalorian delivered some huge surprises and a lot of shocking twists and turns. Now, we have a gallery of spoiler stills from the episode highlighting some key moments...

Josh Wilding | 12/27/2019
Filed Under: "The Mandalorian"
What an ending! In the season finale of The Mandalorian, we not only got to see the bounty hunter's face but his true name - Din Djarin - was also revealed. It was also confirmed that he wasn't born on Mandalore and was instead taken in as a child and raised in their ways ("This is the way.").

By the time the episode ended, he had been given a jetpack and a brand new mission: to deliver The Child to a Jedi Knight and the hunt is now on to find one in a Galaxy with only Luke Skywalker!

Of course, given Dave Filoni's role in The Mandalorian, Ezra Bridger or Ahsoka Tano making an appearance wouldn't be a huge surprise, especially as the episode ends with Moff Gideon wielding the Dark Saber which factored into both Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars in a major way. 

We'll have to wait and see but check out some images from the finale by hitting the "View List" button!


 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Continue scrolling to check out stills and concept art from Chapters 1 - 5 of The Mandalorian!


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Chapter 3. The Child and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 3. Werner Herzog is the Client in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 

 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 1. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 1. The Child is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. THE MANDALORIAN streams exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Jawa in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is the voice of Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+. © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Taika Waititi is the voice if IG-11 and Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Brian Posehn is Driver in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Emily Swallow is the Armorer in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Horatio Saenz is the Mythrol in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Caption : Werner Herzog is the Client in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : IG-11 (Taika Waititi) and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Taika Waititi is IG-11 in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2109 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Ugnaught Kuiil in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (C) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in Lucasfilm™s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Greef (Carl Weathers) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 

 

 








 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 










 

 







 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...