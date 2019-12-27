THE MANDALORIAN: Check Out Some Spoiler Stills From That Mind-Blowing Season Finale
The season finale of The Mandalorian delivered some huge surprises and a lot of shocking twists and turns. Now, we have a gallery of spoiler stills from the episode highlighting some key moments...
What an ending! In the season finale of The Mandalorian
, we not only got to see the bounty hunter's face but his true name - Din Djarin - was also revealed. It was also confirmed that he wasn't born on Mandalore and was instead taken in as a child and raised in their ways ("This is the way.").
By the time the episode ended, he had been given a jetpack and a brand new mission: to deliver The Child to a Jedi Knight and the hunt is now on to find one in a Galaxy with only Luke Skywalker!
Of course, given Dave Filoni's role in The Mandalorian, Ezra Bridger or Ahsoka Tano making an appearance wouldn't be a huge surprise, especially as the episode ends with Moff Gideon wielding the Dark Saber which factored into both Star Wars Rebels
and The Clone Wars
in a major way.
We'll have to wait and see but check out some images from the finale by hitting the "View List" button!
Continue scrolling to check out stills and concept art from Chapters 1 - 5 of The Mandalorian!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]